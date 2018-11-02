Shop New Balance’s NYC Marathon Collection Before It’s Gone

Coming into its second year as the official apparel and footwear sponsor of the New York Marathon, New Balance has once again released its signature collection honoring one of the world’s largest destination races.

Offered in both men and women’s styles, the line features a range of special-edition performance kicks, athletic apparel and accessories — from emblazoned T-shirts to headwarmers — that are perfect for showing off your marathon pride. The entire collection, which retails between $13 and $165, is up for grabs on the brand’s website, select retailers and the NYRR Run Center. It’s also available at the NYC Marathon Expo now through Nov. 3.

Below, shop our favorite looks from the collection, and head to Newbalance.com to see all the offerings ASAP before the race takes place on Nov. 4.

New Balance 1400v6 NYC Marathon

This classic style is made marathon-ready with a breathable mesh upper, resin screen and colorful outsole to help you stand out from the crowd.

New Balance 1400v6 NYC Marathon CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v8 NYC Marathon

A limited-edition launch, the 1080v8 NYC Marathon features a snug-fit bootie construction, enhanced flex grooves on the sole for superior traction and the brand’s Fresh Foam midsole technology to keep you comfortable with every mile.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v8 NYC Marathon CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance FuelCell Impulse NYC Marathon

An angled outsole offers enhanced toe-off in this speed-driven style, while lightweight cushioning is designed for ultimate responsiveness and a plush feel underfoot.

New Balance FuelCell Impulse NYC Marathon CREDIT: New Balance

NYC Marathon Finisher Pom Beanie

Whether you’re running the race or cheering on a loved one from the sidelines, this emblazoned beanie will keep you warm if temperatures start to drop.

NYC Marathon Finisher pom beanie. CREDIT: New Balance

NYC Marathon Logo Finisher

Proudly celebrate a strong finish with this emblazoned crew tee, featuring a colorful map of the race route on the back.

NYC Marathon logo finisher tee. CREDIT: New Balance

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

7 Cold-Weather Essentials Every Runner Needs

The 5 Best Training Shoes for the Gym Out Now

6 Best Men’s Running Shoes for Flat Feet