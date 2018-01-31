New Balance Debuts Laser-Cut Shoes With Two Limited-Edition Colorways

The limited-edition New Balance Fresh Foam Lazr Elite in white and gold.

New Balance is set to deliver a new sneaker this week that blends performance and lifestyle, and is executed with eye-catching laser-cut details.

The New Balance Fresh Foam Lazr is the athletic brand’s latest look, and according to the brand, was developed through “data-driven tech.” The silhouette features New Balance’s renowned Fresh Foam midsole cushioning with laser cuts near the heel, as well as a two-way stretch sock-like collar with bootie construction.

The limited-edition New Balance Fresh Foam Lazr Elite in black and gold. New Balance

The Fresh Foam Lazr will make its debut tomorrow in an Elite iteration in two limited-edition colorways, all-black and all-white, via newbalance.com and select New Balance flagship stores. Both styles feature translucent outsoles, gold accents on the lace tips, tongues and heels, and design sketches on one insole and the brand’s mantra on the other.

The two New Balance Fresh Foam Lazr Elite colorways will be limited to 1,000 pairs each. Retail price is $110.

Following the limited Elite drop is a wider release of the inline shoe, the Fresh Foam Lazr Hyposkin, which arrives Feb. 15 in two colorways each for men and women. The shoe boasts the brand’s new stretchy and breathable Hyposkin material on the forefoot and a lightweight solid rubber outsole. The shoe will retail for $99.95.

