6 Sneakers to Refresh Your Style Right Now for National Sneaker Day 2018

With National Sneaker Day 2018 here, there’s no better time than now to add a pair or two of kicks to your collection. But with the thousands of choices out there, picking a style could prove tough.

Here are six of the best options top brands have to offer, including retro favorites and fresh silhouettes that sneaker fans everywhere love.

Fila Disruptor 2

Fila is endearing itself with sneaker lovers with its chunky Disruptor 2 silhouette, a heritage style with a nubuck upper and an aggressive outsole.

Reebok Aztrek

Another look with a ’90s vibe is the Aztrek from Reebok, a classic running silhouette with a mixed-media upper consisting of leather and mesh.

Nike React Element 55

The Swoosh released the hottest sneaker of 2018 with its React Element 87 silhouette. But the textile upper version of the shoe, the React Element 55, is just as fresh — and a little easier to get. The style boasts Nike’s acclaimed React cushioning, giving the lifestyle shoe a plush ride.

Adidas Continental 80

The Three Stripes had one of the best looks of the summer with the Continental 80, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear them now that fall has arrived. This sneaker boasts a soft full grain leather upper and a padded collar so you’ll not only look good in them, you’ll also feel good.

Nike Air Max 270

This sneaker is one the Swoosh labeled as a reason for its success in 2018. The design of the 270, the first Air Max made specifically with lifestyle in mind, was inspired by the Air Max 180 and the Air Max 93.

New Balance 990v4

This classic from New Balance is a must-have for any sneaker collector. The iconic Made in the USA look from the Boston-based brand is executed with a pigskin and mesh upper.

