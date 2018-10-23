Everyone’s Freaking Out About the NASA x Vans Collab

Vans has worked with Disney, Opening Ceremony, Supreme and even the Van Gogh Museum in recent partnerships, but for its latest, the skate shoe brand is taking an out-of-this-world approach with NASA.

News broke that the two would be joining forces this past April, but today fans of the collection finally have an official release date: Styles will hit Foot Locker stores starting on Nov. 2 with the range encompassing both footwear and apparel inspired by various elements of space. There are four shoes altogether — two pairs of Vans Old Skool and two of the SK8-Hi — which feature the space agency’s branding and removable patches.

The sneakers are offered in a red, white and blue colorway for the Old Skool, while the SK8-Hi comes in a black, white and blue palette. On the Old Skool style, pull tabs on the tongue of the shoes read, “Shuttle” and “Mission,” while NASA branding is featured on the upper for both kicks. In addition, the Old Skool calls out “John F. Kennedy Space Center” as an additional signature aeronautics center.

Vans recent product and strategy initiatives seem to be working for the company. A new study by Piper Jaffray found that the California-based brand is now the fastest growing brand among female teens and steadily securing its No. 2 ranking as that same demographic’s footwear of choice. The financials are also in line. Last week, FN reported that VF Corp.’s third-quarter sales increased 15 percent to $3.9 billion, driven by a 27 percent gain from the skate and lifestyle label.

