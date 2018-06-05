Miley Cyrus & Converse’s Pride Collection Comes With Rainbows & Plenty of Sparkles

June marks the start of Pride Month, with many celebrations around the world taking place to honor the LGBTQ community.

And Converse is getting in on the revelry with its Pride Collection designed by Miley Cyrus. The line features footwear and companion apparel ranging from $45 to $110 available now at retailers and on Converse.com. All net proceeds will support community partners globally, such as Cyrus’ own Happy Hippie Foundation as well as youth groups like It Gets Better Project, Minus 18 and RainbowYOUTH.

Converse Pride x Miley Cyrus CREDIT: Courtesy

“I’ve always identified with Converse because the brand appeals [to] and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they’re accessible,” said Cyrus.

The collection includes the Chuck Taylor All-Star Platform Hi with multi-color stack, a Chuck 70 Hi with multi-panel stripped sequins, and Chuck Taylor All-Stars with glitter polka dot prints.

The companion pieces are splashy, too, featuring hoodies and pants with the Happy Hippie Foundation logo, glitter polka dot tees and a hat with the same polka dot print.

Converse Pride x Miley Cyrus CREDIT: Courtesy

Miley Cyrus CREDIT: Splash

In a statement from Converse, the sportswear brand said the collection is “a small contribution for those that have paved the way and continue to advocate for people of all ages to be their true selves today.”

Converse also asked members and friends of the LGBTQ community to submit messages that represent pride in five words or less. Select phrases were then animated into posters by Converse and community artists. The collection of posters can be found on the brand’s website.

The Pride Collection follows Cyrus’ debut collaborative line with Converse that launched in May.

Converse Pride x Miley Cyrus CREDIT: Courtesy