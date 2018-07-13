Deciding what to wear on a first date is a painstaking process. You want to dress to impress, but it’s also important to be comfortable and remain true to yourself.

If you’re a guy who loves sneakers, choosing the correct pair is critical. You may love your chunky retro basketball kicks, but that may be too aggressive of a footwear debut. (Save your Air Jordan 3s for when you’re actually dating.) Performance running sneakers, although comfy, often have little to no style value. (And you don’t want to look like you’re ready to sprint to your car, right?) Even some trendy looks may not leave a good first impression. (They won’t care your dad shoes are so in right now.)

But there are plenty of sneaker options that are sure winners on a date to choose from. Check out these five suggestions of sneakers you could wear on a first date.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith

This iconic sneaker from the Three Stripes is ideal when wanting comfort and style on a date. It’s tough to top a good-looking court sneaker.

Vans Old Skool

If you’re in a more casual environment, the Old Skool from Vans may be a good option. And stick with the classic black and white colorway, or another iteration where the colors won’t be too distracting.

Nike Air Max 1

New performance running sneakers may be a bit much, but past favorites can be appropriate. The Nike Air Max 1 — especially in a predominantly white colorway with a gum sole — looks classy and clean, and can give you the comfort you want.

Greats Wooster

Slip-on sneakers are super-casual, but you can dress it up a bit, too. The Wooster from Greats is an example of this, and comes in several color options.

Puma Suede

The aforementioned styles are often dominated by white, black and gray tones, but adding some color can look good as well. For example, the classic Puma Suede in blue is a great eye-catching choice.

