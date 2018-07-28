5 Men’s Summer Shoes to Replace Your Flip-Flops

When the weather heats up, it’s understandable if you want to rock a pair of flip-flops. But if you’re not at the beach, the pool or a gym shower, they’re not an ideal footwear choice. Your feet are exposed, leaving them gross at the end of the day, which is never a good look.

Instead, there are several men’s shoe options you could choose from that are practical and aesthetically appealing.

Here are five looks ideal for the summer.

Sperry Authentic Original Washable Boat Shoe

This summer-ready look boasts a washed nubuck upper, molded cups to support the heel, and OrthoLite insoles. But best of all, they’re machine washable, so you can keep them continuously fresh no matter how many times you wear them.

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018

This running look from the Swoosh is breathable, which your feet will be thankful for. And they’re designed to be comfortable due to its soft and lightweight sole that’s built to mimic your foot’s natural movement.

Vans Checkerboard Slip-On

Many people who wear flip-flops do so because of convenience, because they’re easy to put on and take off. But you can have the same ease with a slip-on sneaker. And this classic look from Vans is still an eye-catcher, a great addition to your collection.

Adidas Outdoor Terrex Climacool Boat

If you wear your flip-flops to the beach, another option is a water shoe from Adidas Outdoor. Sure, water shoes are typically lame, but the Climacool Boat style has the look of a sneaker with the functionality you need when not on the streets.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

The Chuck Taylor looks cool when it’s beat up a bit, and it’s an easy-on, easy-off shoe. Let the wear and tear on these tell the story of your epic summer instead of your flip-flops.

