7 Gifts for the Hardcore Runner

No matter the season, runners want to run. If you’re shopping for someone who gets some miles in as the temperatures drop, there are plenty of gifts to choose from.

Check out these seven suggestions for the hardcore male runner in your life.

New Balance 880v8

A solid choice for runners who who wear neutral styles, the New Balance 880v8 boasts a breathable synthetic and mesh upper, durable midsole cushioning and a long-lasting blown rubber outsole.

Smartwool PhD Run Cold Weather Mid Crew Sock

This performance style is made to keep feet warm, wick moisture away and take a beating — everything a runner needs in a sock.

Under Armour ColdGear Run Tapered Pant

With these pants, Under Armour hopes to keep heat in while wicking sweat away. They’re constructed with the the brand’s dual-layer ColdGear heat-trapping tech and anti-odor technology.

Nike Run Thermal Glove and Hat Set

Built with the brand’s Therma-Fit fabric, this set is designed to keep the wearer warm without sacrificing comfort.

Saucony Bonded Baffle Hybrid Jacket

It’s not bulky but still has what it takes to keep the wearer warm. It boasts warming technologies including 3M Thinsulate Featherless filling and Polartec Powerstretch Fleece.

