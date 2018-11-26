Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Gifts for the Hardcore Runner

By Peter Verry
Runner Prospect Park Brooklyn New York
A runner in Brooklyn, N.Y.'s Prospect Park.
CREDIT: Kathy Willens/AP/Shutterstoc

No matter the season, runners want to run. If you’re shopping for someone who gets some miles in as the temperatures drop, there are plenty of gifts to choose from.

Check out these seven suggestions for the hardcore male runner in your life.

New Balance 880v8

A solid choice for runners who who wear neutral styles, the New Balance 880v8 boasts a breathable synthetic and mesh upper, durable midsole cushioning and a long-lasting blown rubber outsole.

New Balance 880v8
New Balance 880v8
CREDIT: New Balance
Buy: New Balance 880v8 $125
Buy it

Smartwool PhD Run Cold Weather Mid Crew Sock

This performance style is made to keep feet warm, wick moisture away and take a beating — everything a runner needs in a sock.

Smartwool PhD Run Cold Weather Mid Crew Sock
Smartwool PhD Run Cold Weather Mid Crew Sock
CREDIT: Backcountry.com
Buy: Smartwool PhD Run Cold Weather Mid Crew Sock $21
Buy it

Under Armour ColdGear Run Tapered Pant

With these pants, Under Armour hopes to keep heat in while wicking sweat away. They’re constructed with the the brand’s dual-layer ColdGear heat-trapping tech and anti-odor technology.

Under Armour ColdGear Run Tapered Pant
Under Armour ColdGear Run Tapered Pant
CREDIT: Under Armour
Buy: Under Armour ColdGear Run Tapered Pant $75
Buy it

Nike Run Thermal Glove and Hat Set

Built with the brand’s Therma-Fit fabric, this set is designed to keep the wearer warm without sacrificing comfort.

Nike Run Thermal Glove and Hat Set
Nike Run Thermal Glove and Hat Set
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Run Thermal Glove and Hat Set $35
Buy it

Saucony Bonded Baffle Hybrid Jacket

It’s not bulky but still has what it takes to keep the wearer warm. It boasts warming technologies including 3M Thinsulate Featherless filling and Polartec Powerstretch Fleece.

Saucony Bonded Baffle Hybrid Jacket
Saucony Bonded Baffle Hybrid Jacket
CREDIT: Saucony
Buy: Saucony Bonded Baffle Hybrid Jacket $160
Buy it

Asics Ready Set Long Sleeve

A great option to wear under a jacket or sweatshirt, this look from Asics boasts ventilation and moisture-wicking capabilities.

Asics Seamless Long Sleeve
Asics Seamless Long Sleeve
CREDIT: Asics
Buy: Asics Ready Set Long Sleeve $19
Buy it

Nathan Hipster Athletic Storage Belt

This can hold keys, phones and whatever else someone doesn’t want to lose on a run, without interfering with performance.

Nathan Hipster Athletic Storage Belt
Nathan Hipster Athletic Storage Belt
CREDIT: JackRabbit
Buy: Nathan Hipster Athletic Storage Belt $25
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

