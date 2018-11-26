7 Gifts for the Hardcore Runner

No matter the season, runners want to run. If you’re shopping for someone who gets some miles in as the temperatures drop, there are plenty of gifts to choose from.
Check out these seven suggestions for the hardcore male runner in your life.
New Balance 880v8
A solid choice for runners who who wear neutral styles, the New Balance 880v8 boasts a breathable synthetic and mesh upper, durable midsole cushioning and a long-lasting blown rubber outsole.
Smartwool PhD Run Cold Weather Mid Crew Sock
This performance style is made to keep feet warm, wick moisture away and take a beating — everything a runner needs in a sock.
Under Armour ColdGear Run Tapered Pant
With these pants, Under Armour hopes to keep heat in while wicking sweat away. They’re constructed with the the brand’s dual-layer ColdGear heat-trapping tech and anti-odor technology.
Nike Run Thermal Glove and Hat Set
Built with the brand’s Therma-Fit fabric, this set is designed to keep the wearer warm without sacrificing comfort.
Saucony Bonded Baffle Hybrid Jacket
It’s not bulky but still has what it takes to keep the wearer warm. It boasts warming technologies including 3M Thinsulate Featherless filling and Polartec Powerstretch Fleece.
Asics Ready Set Long Sleeve
A great option to wear under a jacket or sweatshirt, this look from Asics boasts ventilation and moisture-wicking capabilities.
Nathan Hipster Athletic Storage Belt
This can hold keys, phones and whatever else someone doesn’t want to lose on a run, without interfering with performance.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
