Melania Trump Ditches Heels for Adidas Stan Smiths That Match Her Turtleneck & Jeans

Melania Trump is no doubt a lover of high heels (if her seemingly endless collection of Louboutins are any indication). But every now and then, you’ll catch her in more causal footwear — most recently, in Adidas Stan Smiths.

On Sunday, the first lady returned to the White House rocking the classic white sneaker style featuring a contrast green heel. She coordinated her $47 kicks with a similarly-hued Ralph Lauren turtleneck, white Rag and Bone skinny jeans and aviator sunglasses.

The former model was accompanied by President Trump and their son, Barron, who followed his mother’s laidback lead with a pair of New Balance sneakers.

This isn’t the first time Melania has opted for sensible basics during a public appearance. In June, she wore the same pair of Stan Smiths while visiting migrant children in Texas and sported a gray-heeled version of the shoe after touching down in hurricane flood zones the previous year.

Proving she’s truly no stranger to mixing comfort and accessibility into her wardrobe, she’s also a fan of Converse low-tops — which, much to the Internet’s amusement, she once famously wore to garden in the backyard of the White House.

