The Royals Love These 5 Sneaker Brands

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are often seen in pumps (the royals adhere to a strict dress code, after all), but when presented with an opportunity to go casual, their no.1 footwear choice is, more often than not, a fresh pair of sneakers (wedges are rumored to be taboo in the presence of the Queen).

As it turns out, many of their most frequented styles are not only moderately priced, but they’re also available to shop now — or at least similar versions of the exact models. Below, FN rounds up some of their go-to kicks, from Nike, Veja and more.

Nike Air VaporMax

Kate Middleton participates in Tennis for Kids. CREDIT: Shutterstock.

Last October — in her first solo appearance after announcing that she was expecting Prince George — Middleton sported an athleisure look for a day of activities at London’s National Tennis Centre. For the kid-friendly occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge traded pumps for a pair of crisp, white Air VaporMaxes. The running shoes feature a Flyknit upper for a lightweight design and clear lug outsoles for durability.

Nike Air VaporMax 2 “Pure Platinum” for women. CREDIT: Nike

Veja V-10

Meghan Markle wears Veja sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While only officially becoming the Duchess of Sussex this May, Markle has already had a casual moment amid her new royal duties. Earlier this month, she and Prince Harry went sailing during the Invictus Games in Australia, where the expectant mother opted for a pair of low-top sneakers from Veja. The shoes are not only budget-conscious but environmentally so as well, thanks to its sustainable leather material.

Veja V-10 CREDIT: Zappos

Stan Smith x Stella McCartney

Meghan Duchess of Sussex, in Stella McCartney x Stan Smiths, with Prince Harry in New Zealand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle has kept her sustainable trend going throughout her tour. While in New Zealand earlier this week, she opted for a pair of Stella McCartney x Stan Smith sneakers while visiting Abel Tasman National Park. And despite strolling through the landmark in the rain and dirt, her sneakers still looked pristine.

Stella McCartney x Stan Smith CREDIT: Stella McCartney

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic

Kate Middleton in Heidelberg, Germany wearing a striped top, jeans and Superga sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Contemporary Italian brand Superega is a recurring choice among the monarchy and was even worn by Princess Diana. Middleton has been snapped out and about in the label’s Cotu Classic lace-ups time and time again, including last summer for a river boat race where she paired her white trainers with a striped top and dark jeans for the ultimate preppy look.

Superga 2750 Cotu classic CREDIT: Zappos

(L-R) Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Alexander and Prince Carl Philip ride a carriage on a family outing in Södermanland, Sweden. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the Duchess is not alone. Princess Sofia of Sweden has also caught wind of the sneaker’s sleek and easy aesthetic. She opted to sport the brand’s edgier, 1.5-inch platform style while on a family outing in August.

Superga 2790 Acotw platform CREDIT: Zappos

New Balance Vazee Transform

Kate Middleton wearing New Balance sneakers during a London Marathon training event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When Middleton attended the London Marathon last December, she opted for New Balance’s Vazee Transform sneakers to wear during the training session with her mental health charity, Heads Together. Her black and white pair featured red pops, including the logo and lace aglets, which was an exclusive colorway between New Balance and British activewear brand Sweaty Betty. Though that exact version is no longer in stock, a multitude of other shades can be found on Amazon.

New Balance WX77V1 training shoe CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.com

