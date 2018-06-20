Lucy Hale Flashes Abs After Work Out With Leggings and Matching APL Sneakers

Lucy Hale sticks with the classics when working out.

Yesterday, the “Pretty Little Liars” actress stepped out after hitting the gym in Los Angeles wearing the most versatile set of neutral athletic gear. She had on a white crop top and tight black leggings that both complemented her tone petite frame.

Lucy Hale spotted leaving the gym in Los Angeles after working out in white crop top and black leggings. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For shoes, she went with APL black and white slip-on sneakers that had an elastic front strop in place of laces. Her kicks were also designed with mesh material and a rounded toe, giving her feet space and room to breathe.

Lucy Hale's black APL sneakers.

Hale’s sneaks look just like the pair below, which is available online for $200. For anyone who wants a subtle pops of color, the style comes in additional shades of green and navy. With summer days resulting in warmer weather, there’s no better time to get in those workouts. Go ahead and get inspired by the star.

Need even more fitspo? This morning, Virgil Abloh revealed two new Nike X Off-White collaborations during his runway show in Paris. First was a black version of the Nike Blazer Mid shoe and the other was his recreation of the brand’s Air Max 97. In short, athleisure footwear has never been more stylish.

