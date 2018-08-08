LeBron James Rocks Unreleased Off-White Nike Blazer Kicks; 3 Bargain-Friendly Alternatives to Shop While You Wait

Back in April, fans got a sneak peek of the Off-White Nike Mid Blazer set to be released in three new colorways — and now, another image of the kicks has surfaced. Earlier today, Bleacherreport.com took to Twitter to post an image of NBA star LeBron James wearing the unreleased sneakers in black.

The style features the same construction as the original white colorway, including an “inside out” aesthetic, exposed stitching, a rubber toe cap and a large Swoosh that extends to the midsole. Leaker accounts speculate both the black and gray versions will launch in September; the yellow pair had a rumored July release date, but still has yet to hit the market.

Eager to get your hands on the coveted kicks? In the meantime, you can get the look by picking up the original white style for upwards of $900 on resale sites like StockX. But in case you aren’t willing to shell out that much dough, we’ve rounded up some equally stylish Nike picks for men that won’t cost you a fortune.

Nike Air Force 1

CREDIT: Nike

One of Nike’s most popular shoes, the Air Force 1 is a closet staple. While the white version is extremely versatile, the sneakers also come in a variety of vibrant hues and patterns if you’re feeling a bit daring.

Nike Zoom All Court CK Skate Shoe

CREDIT: Nike

Like the Blazer, the Zoom All Court CK Skate shoe also features a rubber toe cap, but in a low-fi silhouette.

Nike SB Blazer Premium SE

CREDIT: Nike

If you love the look of a large signature Swoosh in a skateboarding style, the SB Blazer Premium SE promises to be your new go-to.