How to Shop the Same Sneakers That Top NBA Players Are Wearing

By Samantha Peters
Kevin Durant and Derrick WhiteSan Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Oakland, USA - 10 Feb 2018Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (R) defends during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 10 February 2018.
Kevin Durant.
CREDIT: John B. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The NBA 2018-19 season kicked off this week, and the players’ sneaker game was undoubtedly strong. From namesake styles in new customized colorways to cult-classic favorites, NBA’s finest, from Kyrie Irving to LeBron James, pulled out all the stops — and thankfully, you can shop them online. Scroll down to add the coveted kicks to your cart — including exact versions they sported as well as similar colorways of exclusive styles — while your size is still in stock.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Daniel OchefuWashington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks, United States - 23 Dec 2016Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Daniel Ochefu (R) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 23 December 2016.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
CREDIT: Tannen Maurey/EPA/Shutterstock

Nike A.D. iD

Milwaukee Bucks’ prized “Greek Freak” payed homage to basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a special white and green edition of the Kobe A.D. iD. The classic colorways of the sneaker can be yours with a quick visit to Nike.com.

Nike A.D. iD
Nike A.D. iD
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike A.D. iD $160
Buy it

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant
CREDIT: John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shu

Nike Zoom KD 11

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant rocked this exact colorway of the Nike Zoom KD 11, complete with a camouflage printed sole and durable knit upper.

Nike Zoom KD 11
Nike Zoom KD 11
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Zoom KD 11 $127
Buy it

Stephen Curry

Stephen CurrySan Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Oakland, USA - 10 Feb 2018Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sets up for a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 10 February 2018.
Stephen Curry
CREDIT: John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Under Armour Curry 5

While you can’t purchase the exclusive yellow and blue pair of Curry 5‘s Stephen Curry most recently wore on the courts, you can nab the original version of the style — available with a black, gray and navy blue upper on Finishline.com.

Under Armour Curry 5
Under Armour Curry 5.
CREDIT: Finish Line

Buy: Under Armour Curry 5 $130
Buy it

LeBron James

Tuesday October 2, 2018; The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by the final score of 113-111 in a preseason game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.Pictured: LeBron James Ref: SPL5030138 021018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Ent / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
LeBron James
CREDIT: London Ent/SplashNews

Nike Lebron 16

King James turned to the latest iteration of his self-named style, which offers stylized Air Max units for comfortable yet ultraresponsive cushioning. It retails for $185 on Nike.com.

Nike Lebron 16
Nike Lebron 16
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Lebron 16 $185
Buy it

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers, USA - 09 Jun 2017Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving reacts after scoring late in the second half of their game four of the NBA Finals basketball game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 09 June 2017.
Kyrie Irving
CREDIT: David Maxwell/EPA/Shutterstock

Nike Kyrie 4

Like James, Kyrie Irving opted for his own signature sneaker model, but in a exclusive green sketched design not available online. However, you can still shop seven equally vibrant colorways of the Kyrie 4 on Nike’s website.

Nike Kyrie 4
Nike Kyrie 4
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Kyrie 4 $120
Buy it

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, New York, USA - 31 Jan 2018Philadelphia 76ers' center Joel Embiid of Cameroon waits at the foul line during their NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets' in the second half at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 31 January 2018.
Joel Embiid
CREDIT: Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Under Armour Hovr Havoc

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Joel Embiid wore the Under Armour Hovr Havoc in a customized red, blue and gray finish, but this patriotic version of the same style offers a similar look — and can be bought on Zappos.com.

Under Armour Hovr Havoc Low
Under Armour Hovr Havoc low.
CREDIT: Finish Line

Buy: Under Armour Hovr Havoc Low $105
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

