How to Shop the Same Sneakers That Top NBA Players Are Wearing

The NBA 2018-19 season kicked off this week, and the players’ sneaker game was undoubtedly strong. From namesake styles in new customized colorways to cult-classic favorites, NBA’s finest, from Kyrie Irving to LeBron James, pulled out all the stops — and thankfully, you can shop them online. Scroll down to add the coveted kicks to your cart — including exact versions they sported as well as similar colorways of exclusive styles — while your size is still in stock.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nike A.D. iD
Milwaukee Bucks’ prized “Greek Freak” payed homage to basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a special white and green edition of the Kobe A.D. iD. The classic colorways of the sneaker can be yours with a quick visit to Nike.com.
Kevin Durant
Nike Zoom KD 11
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant rocked this exact colorway of the Nike Zoom KD 11, complete with a camouflage printed sole and durable knit upper.
Stephen Curry
Under Armour Curry 5
While you can’t purchase the exclusive yellow and blue pair of Curry 5‘s Stephen Curry most recently wore on the courts, you can nab the original version of the style — available with a black, gray and navy blue upper on Finishline.com.
LeBron James
Nike Lebron 16
King James turned to the latest iteration of his self-named style, which offers stylized Air Max units for comfortable yet ultraresponsive cushioning. It retails for $185 on Nike.com.
Kyrie Irving
Nike Kyrie 4
Like James, Kyrie Irving opted for his own signature sneaker model, but in a exclusive green sketched design not available online. However, you can still shop seven equally vibrant colorways of the Kyrie 4 on Nike’s website.
Joel Embiid
Under Armour Hovr Havoc
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Joel Embiid wore the Under Armour Hovr Havoc in a customized red, blue and gray finish, but this patriotic version of the same style offers a similar look — and can be bought on Zappos.com.
