7 Last-Minute Items for Marathon Runners

The New York Marathon is on Sunday, and more than 50,000 runners — including professional athletes and celebrities — are gearing up for the annual race.

Running a marathon is no easy feat, but amid concerns about training, runners may not have factored in the need for some minor items, like a pair of shoe laces or a water belt. Here are seven items you may not have accounted for that you can get online now.

Shoe Laces

Sneakers are an obvious must-have for a marathon — but what to do about laces? Rather than getting a pair of laces that needs to be retied, try out these elastic laces, which lock smoothly over the sneaker.

Lock laces CREDIT: Amazon.com

Water Belt

Hydration is important during a race, and a water belt is a great way to ensure you have water accessible throughout the run. This one is also great for holding smartphones.

QBStrong running belt CREDIT: Amazon.com

Compressive Calf Sleeves

Compressive sleeves can help increase blood circulation and reduce muscle fatigue. These unisex ones are affordable, coming in at less than $17.

Mava Sports calf sleeves CREDIT: Amazon.com

Wireless Headphones

Lots of people like to listen to music while they run, and these headphones are great for that. They’re sweatproof and feature winged tips that will keep the buds secure in your ears while running.

Phaiser BHS-750 bluetooth headphones CREDIT: Amazon.com

Blister Band-Aids

Unfortunately, sometimes blistering can occur when you go on a long run. These Band-Aids are designed specifically to pad painful blisters.

Band-Aid blister protection CREDIT: Amazon.com

Gatorade Endurance Energy Gel

These gels are designed specifically for endurance athletes to stay energized during races.

Gatorade Endurance Gel CREDIT: Amazon.com

Recovery Slides

After the race is over, step into these unisex slides. They’re made of a material that is 37 percent more absorbent than traditional footwear foam.

OOFOS Unisex Sandal CREDIT: Amazon.com

