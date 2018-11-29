Kylie Jenner Has a New Go-To Sneaker and It’s Not Adidas

Kylie Jenner is in New York this week supporting boyfriend Travis Scott while he’s on his “Astroworld” Tour. The rapper had two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and Jenner made sure to be there for both.

On Wednesday night, the makeup mogul wore two separate looks before heading to the show. Jenner was winter-ready in a puffer coat, beanie and patent leather pants. She paired the look with her new go-to sneakers, the Curverunner by Iro.

Kylie Jenner steps out to attend AstroWorld concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. CREDIT: Splash

She was spotted earlier in the day having lunch at Cipriani wearing the made-in-Italy kicks, a black hoodie and an oversize Acler jacket. She styled the all-white sneakers with white high socks and the same patent leather pants.

Kylie Jenner in New York wearing Iro sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Adidas ambassador sported the same luxury sneakers on Tuesday in New York. She completed her look with a cropped “Astroworld” tour merchandise T-shirt with a pair of skintight red pants and a cropped Off-White faux shearling jacket, proving these shoes can complement any outfit.

Kylie Jenner steps out to Travis Scott’s Madison Square Garden show wearing Iro sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner also showed off her Iro shoes on Instagram earlier this month as the style is not only right in line with her sneaker aesthetic, but it also embodies all the characteristics of the “ugly” dad sneaker trend: ’90s-inspired and retro with a chunky silhouette.

Originally retailing for $650, the Iro sneakers are currently on sale for $454 on Shopbop.com. Buy them below or head to Iroparis.com to shop more Curverunner colorways.

Iro Curverunner. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

The French brand, started by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton, launched in 2002, and it has since garnered a significant following. It’s an influencer favorite, with fans including models Georgia Fowler and Romee Strijd as well as Olivia Culpo and Arielle Charnas.

