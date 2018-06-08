Kylie Jenner Is Body-Confident in a White Crop Top, Mom Jeans & Chanel Dad Shoes

Kylie Jenner reunited with her best friend Jordyn Woods yesterday for a lunch date in Calabasas, Calif.

In place of the duo’s standard glam looks, they kept it on the casual side with Jenner rocking ripped jeans and Woods opting for gray sweatpants. The besties kept the comfort going by both wearing T-shirts, but in very different ways.

The reality TV star decided to tie up the bottom half of her tee and transform it into a crop top — which showcased her abs in the most flattering way. Woods, on the other hand, played it cool and simply tucked her black shirt into her sweats.

piercings 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

Lunch at Wokcano 😌💃 #KylieJenner A post shared by @ kylie.shoot on Jun 8, 2018 at 10:09am PDT

Since they’re so close, it was only natural that part of their outfit would match — and in this case, it was their footwear. The two of them had on fresh white dad sneakers, but Jenner took things to another level by whipping out her Chanel pair.

As incredible as her shoes were, if you don’t want to drop the money, feel free to consider the Nike Air Max kicks below for your next trendy purchase. Not only are the sneaks 50 percent off, they have a classic and subtle design that won’t overpower any look. Add them to your cart ASAP, and since they’re so affordable, go ahead and get your BFF some, too.

Want more?

Giuseppe Zanotti Surprises Kylie Jenner’s New Baby With $350 Custom Kicks

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Baby Girl Stormi’s All-White Outfit & Sporty Sneakers in Heartwarming Photo