Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Figure in Form-Fitting Biker Shorts, Crop Top and Yeezys

Kourtney Kardashian got the perfect balance between comfort and style for her latest travel look yesterday as she was seen at Los Angeles International Airport.

The reality TV star sported a black long-sleeve tee with a matching pair of cozy biker shorts. To step things up, she wore the trendy Adidas Yeezy Boost Wave Runner sneakers and carried a fancy Louis Vuitton duffel bag — not a bad way to get around terminals.

Kourtney Kardashian seen wearing Yeezys and holding onto a Louis Vuitton duffel bag at the LAX international airport. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The chunky shoes may seem too bulky to be traveling in, but the bold design actually provides plenty of support through its padded Boost technology. Plus, this hidden detail also makes the footwear extra comfortable.

Kourtney Kardashian had on Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner sneakers at the airport. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A coveted pair may be difficult to get a hold of, but there are bidding options online for $959.99. Given summer is prime travel season, this is the perfect time to snag the comfy shoe style.

If only Kanye West could create a velcro option for this silhouette as it would make it easier to take them off when going through security. Until then, take a closer look at the lace-ups below and get those bids in before taking off on that next trip.

