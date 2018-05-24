Kohl’s Wins Memorial Day Weekend Sales With Nike and Adidas Sneaker Bargains

With Memorial Day weekend steadily approaching, so is the stream of sales and clearances at Kohl’s.

The department store chain has begun applying significant markdowns, with promo codes, coupons and other deals galore. Among its standout deals are sneakers from Nike and Adidas, including some of the sportswear giant’s most popular styles, from the Nike Flex Experience men’s running shoes to the Adidas Courtset suede sneakers for women.

Other footwear names seeing major reductions are Sam Edelman’s offshoot brand, Circus, at up to 25 percent off; Under Armour at up to 30 percent off; and Kohl’s’ in-house brand, Sonoma, at up to 60 percent off. To pair with those athletic shoes, the store is offering markdowns on active wear, workout accessories (such as fitness trackers and yoga mats) and select fitness equipment.

Ahead of the summer season, Kohl’s is also seeing sales in apparel, accessories and swimwear for men, women and children — divvied up at under $20, $30 and $40 sections. Additionally, shoppers will be met with hefty discounts of 30 to 50 percent off on home items, outdoor furniture, decor and kitchen accessories.

Customers who use the coupon code “SERVICE10” take an extra $10 off orders of $25 or more — and they’ll even bag $5 in Kohl’s Cash with every $25 spent. (Kohl’s Cash can be redeemed online or in stores from May 29 to June 3.)

