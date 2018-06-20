Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Relationship Goals in Twinning Reflective Kicks

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye, were made for each other — and their style reflects that (no pun intended).

Yesterday, the reality TV star shared a photo of the lovebirds rocking some trendy footwear that’s hard to miss. The duo had on fashion-forward reflective sneakers with the shoes’ shine glistening off Kim’s ‘gram.

Reflecting A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

In the post, the couple also matched in dark hoodies. Beyond the jackets and sneaks, they sported orange graphic tops that complemented one another. You know what they say, great minds think alike.

Luckily, trying the West family-approved style won’t max out that credit card as Nike sells sneakers with reflective fabric of their popular Air Max 97 kicks. The design features quality material with reliable padding throughout the shoe for long-lasting comfort — which explains the $170 price tag, so perhaps this is something couples might have to split given the steep cost.

Either way, it’s a creative switch from the standard white sneaker trend. Come on, who wouldn’t want to turn heads with beaming shoes while walking down the street? Just don’t go over the top with a reflective jacket, instead look to Kimye and stick with darker neutrals.

