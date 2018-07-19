Khloé Kardashian’s Athleisure Look With Biker Shorts and Colorful Yeezys Is Everything

Khloé Kardashian shared the ultimate athleisure look on Instagram today.

She wore a flattering skintight black outfit that she paired with a bright orange jacket, matching socks and minimal jewelry. This didn’t mean the reality TV star overlooked getting glam — if anything, her hair and makeup were looking better than ever.

Never have I ever….. A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 16, 2018 at 8:27pm PDT

Since everything else was on point, Kardashian made sure her shoes lived up to her attire.

She opted for the popular Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700. Though they look big and bulky, there’s extra padding that makes the design completely worth it. To snag a pair, there are offers being made to different sellers online with the lowest bid starting at $480.

Finish this year’s summer out strong and take a chance with an eye-catching pair of kicks in place of the standard black or white styles consistently worn by many.

