The John Elliott x Nike Air Force 1 Is Finally Releasing Next Week

Both pairs of the John Elliott x Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Nike and menswear designer John Elliott’s latest collaboration featuring the classic white Air Force 1 Low will finally make its way to retailers next week after the pair originally surfaced on social media last year as a friends and family exclusive.

Opting for the classic white-on-white makeup, Elliott’s upcoming Air Force 1 Low will give sneaker fans his take on the current deconstructed trend and remixes it with the removal of the Swoosh branding on the sides combined with overlapping panels throughout the premium leather upper. Elliott keeps the branding to a minimum by removing the traditional Nike Air logo usually seen on the heel tab. As of now, the retail pricing has yet to be disclosed by both the brand and Elliott.

The medial side of the John Elliott x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Nike

The top of the John Elliott x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the John Elliott x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the John Elliott x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Nike

The John Elliott x Nike Air Force 1 Low will be available on Nike.com and on Johnelliott.co.

This pair was unveiled last year as part of the Nike Air Force 1 Low campaign celebrating the kick’s 35th anniversary of its original retail debut.

Elliott has collaborated with the Swoosh a handful of times in the past with his most recent project featuring an all-new Nike sneaker model made for LeBron James himself.

