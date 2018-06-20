Jennifer Lopez Feels Body-Confident in These Skintight Leggings With White Kicks

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most accomplished and talented stars around.

Today, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself reminiscing about her life. “Looking out and thinking how lucky I am,” the star captioned her ‘gram, where she posed pensively in front of a field next to a body of water. Feeling body-confident, she added, “#whentheleggingsmakethebootylookgood.”

Lopez took the moment even further by saying how much she loves the flattering skintight floral leggings she was wearing — which she paired with chunky dad shoes. It’s proof of how important it is to have on comfortable attire that also looks good during a workout or any other activity.

She also used the hashtag #vacayvibes, but sadly the singer/actress didn’t reveal the lovely place where she was taking some time off. Regardless, get inspired and make note of her spot-on summer travel look. A great place to start when attempting to re-create the outfit is with Lopez’s white sneaks. Steve Madden makes a trendy alternative that’s reminiscent of the style. It’s available online for under $90. Scroll through for a closer look and consider rocking them during summer days.

