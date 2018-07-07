Jenna Dewan’s Mini-Me Daughter Is Rocking Unicorns & Starry Skechers Kicks

Jenna Dewan enjoyed a mommy-daughter date with her mini-me girl, Everly, on Thursday in Los Angeles. And the duo did it in complementing outfits.

Looking summer-chic, Dewan had on a minidress by Rails with shoes by Alexandre Birman. The breezy linen-blend dress had touches of pink and purple stripes. Completing the look, the “World of Dance” host rocked nude taupe sandals by the Brazilian label. The footwear incorporated ankle-ties and knotted toe bands.

Jenna Dewan wears Alexandre Birman sandals with her daughter, Everly, wearing Skechers CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile Everly, her daughter with ex Channing Tatum, looked adorable in an outfit that shared some hues with her mother. The 5-year-old had on black leggings with a white top that featured a unicorn at the center designed a light purple gradient. She accessorized with a unicorn bag and Skechers sneakers in purple with pink laces and starry embellishments.

The Skech-Air style is designed for comfort with a gel-infused memory foam, ultra-soft insole and a shock-absorbing supportive midsole layer.

The kicks retail for $59.99 but are on sale for $35.99 on Kohls.com.

Skechers Skech-Air sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kohl's

