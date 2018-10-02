Rock Band Imagine Dragons, Zappos and Superga Teamed Up on Shoes That Support Kids With Cancer

Zappos and Grammy nominees Imagine Dragons are teaming up to lend their support to the Tyler Robinson Foundation with the release of a limited-edition COTU Classic Superga sneaker.

Supported by Zappos For Good, the company’s charitable arm, are two designs by Imagine Dragon’s album cover artist Tim Cantor, in support of the foundation’s mission to help families both financially and emotionally that have found themselves dealing with pediatric cancer. The looks, which feature a sketched floral designs on the upper and laces, come in a watercolor and black-and-white version.

Superga Imagine Dragons 2750 COTU Classic. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Superga Imagine Dragons 2750 COTU Classic. CREDIT: Zappos

Imagine Dragons launched TRF after meeting Tyler Robinson, a young boy with a rare form of cancer.

“Zappos has long been a supporter of the TRF Foundation and its mission,” said Steven Bautista, head of charity for Zappos.com. “We believe no one should have to face this battle alone, especially not children. As fellow Las Vegans, it was especially wonderful to be asked by Imagine Dragons to help support families who are fighting this battle along with their child or sibling. We are humbled to help raise awareness and spread the word about this meaningful cause.”

Mac Reynolds, manager of Imagine Dragons and vice-chair of the foundation, added, “The Tyler Robinson Foundation does some incredible work supporting kids with cancer and their families, and it’s a cause we care very much about. We’re excited to work with Zappos for Good to make a limited-edition shoe collaboration in support of TRF and these families in need.”

Both styles retail for just under $80 and are available online at Zappos.com while supplies last.

