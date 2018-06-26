Check Out the New FN!

Halsey Cuddles With G-Eazy in a Little White Dress & Converse High-Tops

By Isis Briones
Isis Briones

Isis Briones

More Stories By Isis

View All
Halsey, Endometriosis Foundation of America Annual Blossom Ball, white dress
Halsey at Endometriosis Foundation of America Annual Blossom Ball.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Halsey and G-Eazy are still going strong, and they have the Instagram pictures to prove it.

Last night, the “Bad at Love” singer posted a photo of herself leaning on her beau in the sweetest way. On top of having a romantic moment, the star also donned an on-trend summer outfit that’s perfect for a day in the sun.

sleepy tings. 📷: @donslens

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Halsey wore a white off-the-shoulder dress that flattered her figure and she paired it with some laid-back Converse Chuck Taylor high-tops. While celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski continue to opt for chunky dad-style sneakers, it’s refreshing to see Halsey’s lighter kicks.

The sneaks are available in multiple colors online for only $55, so don’t be afraid to grab more than one for this season’s ensembles. For the most part, the popular classic footwear will never go out of style, which makes them the ultimate addition to any wardrobe.

Buy: Converse Chuck Taylors $55
Buy it
In the near future, Halsey has plenty of tour dates lined up through September, and fingers crossed G-Eazy makes it out to multiple stops. Beyond that, hopefully the happy couple finds time to also take a vacation and deliver even more style inspiration along the way.

Want more? 

Halsey Shows Off Figure in Cheetah Print Bra Top, Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots

Halsey Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction in 5-Inch Heels With a Dangerously High Slit

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad