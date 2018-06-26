Halsey Cuddles With G-Eazy in a Little White Dress & Converse High-Tops

Halsey and G-Eazy are still going strong, and they have the Instagram pictures to prove it.

Last night, the “Bad at Love” singer posted a photo of herself leaning on her beau in the sweetest way. On top of having a romantic moment, the star also donned an on-trend summer outfit that’s perfect for a day in the sun.

sleepy tings. 📷: @donslens A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jun 25, 2018 at 5:16pm PDT

Halsey wore a white off-the-shoulder dress that flattered her figure and she paired it with some laid-back Converse Chuck Taylor high-tops. While celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski continue to opt for chunky dad-style sneakers, it’s refreshing to see Halsey’s lighter kicks.

The sneaks are available in multiple colors online for only $55, so don’t be afraid to grab more than one for this season’s ensembles. For the most part, the popular classic footwear will never go out of style, which makes them the ultimate addition to any wardrobe.

In the near future, Halsey has plenty of tour dates lined up through September, and fingers crossed G-Eazy makes it out to multiple stops. Beyond that, hopefully the happy couple finds time to also take a vacation and deliver even more style inspiration along the way.

