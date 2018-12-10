What Is Green Monday? Find the Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but the year’s biggest sales don’t stop there. Next up is Green Monday, happening today only.

What is Green Monday?

Green Monday is touted as the third-largest shopping day of the year, behind Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It falls on the second Monday of every December.

Why is today called Green Monday?

‘Green Monday’ was coined by eBay in 2007 based on the uptick in sales the site made from last-minute shoppers (it turned out to be the site’s biggest shopping day of the year). Now other retailers have adopted the term and used it for holiday sales. According to MarketWatch, it’s named after the color of money, and it refers to the surge of consumers making their holiday gift purchases in time for them to be delivered by Christmas.

What are the best Kohl’s Green Monday deals?

While Kohl’s doesn’t have a specific deal for Green Monday, the retailer is offering major discounts that extend through the end of the month. As of Dec. 9, you can take 15 percent off any order or 20 percent off $100 or more with the code USAVEMORE. And if you’re a Kohl’s cardholder, you can take an extra 30 percent off your entire order with code JOY30, plus free shipping when you use code DECFREEMVC at checkout. All three promotions end Dec. 24.

Our pick: Men’s Adidas Adidas Alphabounce ($75, was $100)

Men’s Adidas Alphabounce CREDIT: Kohl's

What are the best Amazon Green Monday deals?

Amazon unsurprisingly has tons of tech deals for the big day, but if you’re in the market for new shoes, you can also nab men’s boots under $40 and some of the best deals around on sneaker styles for the whole family.

Our pick: Converse Chuck Taylor Seasonal Low Top ($33 was $55; compare to $40 at Nike.com)

Converse Chuck Taylor seasonal. CREDIT: Amazon

What are the best Macy’s Green Monday deals?

Macy’s is offering up 60 percent off cold-weather boots for women, from fan-favorite brands like Steve Madden, Cole Haan and more.

Our pick: Women’s Steve Madden Bam Hiker Booties ($78, was $129)

Women’s Steve Madden Bam hiker booties. CREDIT: Macy's

What are the best Zappos Green Monday deals?

Take an extra 20 percent off select sale styles for the whole family — including looks from Ugg and Vans — with code EXTRA20 on Zappos.com.

Our pick: Ugg Amie ($130, was $175)

Ugg Amie CREDIT: Zappos

What are the best Reebok Green Monday deals?

Take 50 percent off select sneaker styles with code GREEN at checkout on Reebok.com.

Our pick: Reebok Crossfit Nano 8 Flexweave ($100 in this colorway, was $130)

Reebok Crossfit Nano 8 Flexweave CREDIT: Reebok

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

7 Adorable Ugg Styles for Kids of All Ages

The Chicest Snowboots to Buy This Winter

What to Buy From Adidas’ Epic Holiday Sale Before It’s Over