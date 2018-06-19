Gigi Hadid Makes Sweatpants and Dad Sneakers Look Abnormally Stylish in NYC

Will the dad sneaker trend ever end? It’s not looking likely. Today’s biggest style influencers including Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are still stepping out in the popular shoe style that began making waves early this year.

On Monday, Hadid was spotted in New York wearing a casual, yet exceptionally chic ensemble, featuring chunky dad sneakers.

She styled the Ash Addict shoes with a pair of reasonably priced sweatpants from emerging designer Sebnem Gunay and a cropped denim jacket by Miss Sixty. The model elevated the outfit by also opting for tiny sunglasses, another popular ’90s trend that has resurfaced, and a bag by The Row. Her messy bun added to the effortless look.

Gigi Hadid Wearing Ash Addict dad sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Hadid choose Ash’s gray colorway of the Addict style, which features a combination of mesh and leather, thick laces and multi-layered rubber soles.

A close up of Gigi Hadid's Ash Addict sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

You can get the same shoes in white online at Shopbop now.

