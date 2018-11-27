7 Fitness Gifts for the First-Time Mom

It’s tough for first-time moms to get to the gym. Make things easier for her to stay fit and active with gifts she’s sure to love. Check out these seven suggestions for fitness-themed gifts.

Saucony Kinvara 9

A comfy neutral runner with energy-returning cushioning, such as the Saucony Kinvara 9, is a must-have. Her feet will be happy.

Saucony Kinvara 9 CREDIT: Saucony

Under Armour UA Favorites

Comfortable whether working out or lounging around, this look is made with soft and lightweight performance cotton.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Sometimes mom needs a little quiet. These headphones will help with that — for at least the 40 hours of battery life before they need to be recharged.

Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones CREDIT: Amazon

Burley Solstice Stroller

For jogs with the little one, this model has a front wheel that swivels, and it can be locked during a post-run cooldown.

Burley Solstice stroller CREDIT: Moosejaw.com

Nike Gym Club Duffel Bag

Trade the diaper bag for a better-looking gym bag. This is designed to keep the apparel and everything else inside dry and secure.

Nike Gym Club duffel bag CREDIT: Nike

Lululemon Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block

This block is a great piece of equipment for any yogi to have, from a brand that women love.