7 Fitness Gifts for the First-Time Mom

By Peter Verry
Saucony Kinvara 9
It’s tough for first-time moms to get to the gym. Make things easier for her to stay fit and active with gifts she’s sure to love. Check out these seven suggestions for fitness-themed gifts.

A comfy neutral runner with energy-returning cushioning, such as the Saucony Kinvara 9, is a must-have. Her feet will be happy.

Buy: Saucony Kinvara 9 $110
Under Armour UA Favorites

Comfortable whether working out or lounging around, this look is made with soft and lightweight performance cotton.

Buy: Under Armour UA Favorites $40
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Sometimes mom needs a little quiet. These headphones will help with that — for at least the 40 hours of battery life before they need to be recharged.

Buy: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear… $240
Burley Solstice Stroller

For jogs with the little one, this model has a front wheel that swivels, and it can be locked during a post-run cooldown.

Buy: Burley Solstice Stroller $389
Nike Gym Club Duffel Bag

Trade the diaper bag for a better-looking gym bag. This is designed to keep the apparel and everything else inside dry and secure.

Buy: Nike Gym Club Duffel Bag $35
Lululemon Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block

This block is a great piece of equipment for any yogi to have, from a brand that women love.

Buy: Lululemon Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block $18
Fitness Gear 23 Pound PVC Kettlebell Set

If she can’t get out of the house, these kettlebells are perfect to get a workout in from the living room. They’re small and have a soft vinyl coating that will keep floors safe.

Buy: Fitness Gear 23 Pound PVC Kettlebell Set $60
