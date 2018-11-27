7 Fitness Gifts for the First-Time Mom

It’s tough for first-time moms to get to the gym. Make things easier for her to stay fit and active with gifts she’s sure to love. Check out these seven suggestions for fitness-themed gifts.
Saucony Kinvara 9
A comfy neutral runner with energy-returning cushioning, such as the Saucony Kinvara 9, is a must-have. Her feet will be happy.
Under Armour UA Favorites
Comfortable whether working out or lounging around, this look is made with soft and lightweight performance cotton.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Sometimes mom needs a little quiet. These headphones will help with that — for at least the 40 hours of battery life before they need to be recharged.
Burley Solstice Stroller
For jogs with the little one, this model has a front wheel that swivels, and it can be locked during a post-run cooldown.
Nike Gym Club Duffel Bag
Trade the diaper bag for a better-looking gym bag. This is designed to keep the apparel and everything else inside dry and secure.
Lululemon Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block
This block is a great piece of equipment for any yogi to have, from a brand that women love.
Fitness Gear 23 Pound PVC Kettlebell Set
If she can’t get out of the house, these kettlebells are perfect to get a workout in from the living room. They’re small and have a soft vinyl coating that will keep floors safe.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
7 Gifts the Adidas Fanatic in Your Life Will Love
7 Gifts for the Nike Fan
8 Coffee Table Books for the Sneakerhead in Your Life