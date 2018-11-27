7 Perfect Gifts for the Guy Who Lives in Reebok

Reebok has plenty to offer both for the fitness-focused and lifestyle enthusiast. If you’re shopping for a man who loves the brand, we’ve done the work for you. Below, shop seven must-have Reebok gifts that are bound to put a smile on his face this holiday season.

Reebok Aztrek

Arguably the best retro release of the year from the brand, the shoe boasts a simple yet compelling look with its synthetic suede and textile upper.

Reebok Aztrek CREDIT: Reebok

Workout Plus Ripple Altered

For the retro fan who prefers a more adventurous sneaker, this look is just for him. It’s a remixed take on the iconic Workout Plus silhouette, boasting eye-catching colors and atypical design elements to display generations of Reebok branding.

Reebok Workout Plus Ripple Altered CREDIT: Reebok

Classics Unisex Fleece Crew International

This aesthetically cool, long-sleeved look can easily be paired with any fresh pair of kicks, whether retro or modern.

Reebok Classics Unisex Fleece Crew International CREDIT: Reebok

Training Essentials French Terry Jogger

The name has training in it, but these are better off in your lifestyle range. They’re comfortable and tapered to show off your sneakers.

Reebok Training Essentials French Terry Jogger CREDIT: Reebok

CrossFit Nano 8 Flexweave

Whether you do CrossFit or not, this is a solid training sneaker. It features a breathable and durable Flexweave upper, extra forefoot cushioning for comfort and an outsole designed for high-intensity workouts.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Flexweave CREDIT: Reebok

CrossFit Epic Short

These are a must for those grueling CrossFit workouts. The four-way stretch fabric of these shorts makes them exceptionally durable, and the water-repelling finish is great for wicking away moisture.

Reebok CrossFit Epic Short CREDIT: Reebok

Thermowarm Fitted Hoodie

This performance hoodie includes Thermowarm fabric to keep the user warm, while also wicking away sweat, when working out in cooler temperatures.

Reebok Thermowarm Fitted Hoodie CREDIT: Reebok

