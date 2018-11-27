Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Perfect Gifts for the Guy Who Lives in Reebok

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

Reebok Classics Unisex Fleece Crew International
The Reebok Classics Unisex Fleece Crew International, shown on model.
CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok has plenty to offer both for the fitness-focused and lifestyle enthusiast. If you’re shopping for a man who loves the brand, we’ve done the work for you. Below, shop seven must-have Reebok gifts that are bound to put a smile on his face this holiday season.

Reebok Aztrek

Arguably the best retro release of the year from the brand, the shoe boasts a simple yet compelling look with its synthetic suede and textile upper.

Reebok Aztrek
Reebok Aztrek
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok Aztrek $80
Buy it

Workout Plus Ripple Altered

For the retro fan who prefers a more adventurous sneaker, this look is just for him. It’s a remixed take on the iconic Workout Plus silhouette, boasting eye-catching colors and atypical design elements to display generations of Reebok branding.

Reebok Workout Plus Ripple Altered
Reebok Workout Plus Ripple Altered
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok Workout Plus Ripple Altered $90
Buy it

Classics Unisex Fleece Crew International

This aesthetically cool, long-sleeved look can easily be paired with any fresh pair of kicks, whether retro or modern.

Reebok Classics Unisex Fleece Crew International
Reebok Classics Unisex Fleece Crew International
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok Classics Unisex Fleece Crew International $50
Buy it

Training Essentials French Terry Jogger

The name has training in it, but these are better off in your lifestyle range. They’re comfortable and tapered to show off your sneakers.

Reebok Training Essentials French Terry Jogger
Reebok Training Essentials French Terry Jogger
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok Training Essentials French Terry Jogger $45
Buy it

CrossFit Nano 8 Flexweave

Whether you do CrossFit or not, this is a solid training sneaker. It features a breathable and durable Flexweave upper, extra forefoot cushioning for comfort and an outsole designed for high-intensity workouts.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Flexweave
Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Flexweave
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Flexweave $130
Buy it

CrossFit Epic Short

These are a must for those grueling CrossFit workouts. The four-way stretch fabric of these shorts makes them exceptionally durable, and the water-repelling finish is great for wicking away moisture.

Reebok CrossFit Epic Short
Reebok CrossFit Epic Short
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok CrossFit Epic Short $60
Buy it

Thermowarm Fitted Hoodie

This performance hoodie includes Thermowarm fabric to keep the user warm, while also wicking away sweat, when working out in cooler temperatures.

Reebok Thermowarm Fitted Hoodie
Reebok Thermowarm Fitted Hoodie
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok Thermowarm Fitted Hoodie $65
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

