6 Perfect Gifts for CrossFit Lovers

If you know someone who is obsessed with weightlifting, burpees and squats, look to Crossfit-inspired gear for a gift they’ll really love. Below, shop six must-have items to get them through any rigorous workout.

Reebok Legacy Lifter

When you’re looking to squat some heavy weight, the Legacy Lifter from Reebok is a great choice to maintain a proper heel-to-toe stack height ratio. The shoes are executed with an upper that wraps your foot to keep it locked in, a grippy rubber outsole and the brand’s Exoframe heel for added support.

Nike Metcon 4

You need a solid universal workout shoe when doing CrossFit, and the Nike Metcon 4 is a well-rounded style designed to take the abuse from the gym. The style boasts a breathable mesh upper and Flywire cables that are built into its lacing system.

Gasp Hardcore Wrist Wraps

It’s important to make sure your wrists are supported to prevent injury when lifting heavy weights. The best way to do this is with wrist wraps, such as these heavy-duty cuffs from Gasp.

Schiek 4-inch Leather Jay Cutler Signature Lifting Belt

A good lifting belt will help greatly with spine and core stability, which is a big deal when performing heavy lifts that involve your lower back. And this option, endorsed by pro bodybuilder Jay Cutler, is a solid option.

Trigger Point Performance Grid X Foam Roller

After a grueling workout, you’re going to need to take care of your aches and pains. Opt for a firm foam roller to work out kinks, like this model from Trigger Point Performance that’s also sweat-proof.

Rehband Knee Support

If you feel knee pain while lifting, a knee sleeve is a great tool to have handy. This look form Rehband is designed to help with joint stability and reducing wasted energy.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Reebok and CrossFit Call a Truce on $5M Legal Dispute

Nike Gives Mat Fraser a Gold Metcon Shoe for His Third Straight CrossFit Games Win

This Brand CrossFitters Love Is About to Release Its First-Ever Running Shoe