Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Gifts You Can Buy Now for the Adidas Fanatic

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Adidas Trefoil Hoodie
Adidas Trefoil Hoodie
CREDIT: Adidas

If you’re trying to get a head start on holiday shopping and have an Adidas fan in your life, there are plenty of gifts you can buy for him today. Here are seven ideas from the brand including sneakers, hoodies and more.

Ultra Boost

There are few sneakers released in the past few years that have successfully paired performance and aesthetics like the Ultra Boost has. The sneaker features an energy-returning Boost midsole cushioning and a light and breathable Primeknit upper.

Adidas Ultra Boost

Buy: Ultra Boost $180
Buy it

Continental 80

This lifestyle sneaker from Adidas Originals boasts a clean look that can easily be dressed up or down. And they’re available in several eye-catching colorways.

Adidas Originals Continental 80

Buy: Continental 80 $80
Buy it

Harden Vol. 3

The latest signature sneaker for 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden is a performance look that features energy-returning Boost cushioning and a court-ready herringbone traction on its outsole.

Adidas Harden Vol. 3

Buy: Harden Vol. 3 $160
Buy it

Trefoil Hoodie

Adidas’ classic branding consumes the front of this must-have hooded sweatshirt, making it the ideal look for fans of the brand.

Adidas Trefoil Hoodie

Buy: Trefoil Hoodie $70
Buy it

Essentials Three Stripe Crew Sweatshirt

This look boasts the Three Stripe branding along the sleeves and a small Adidas logo on the chest, giving it a look fit for the sporty apparel fan.

Adidas Essentials Three Stripe Crew Sweatshirt

Buy: Essentials Three Stripe Crew Sweatshirt $50
Buy it

Xploric Parka

This jacket is sure to keep you warm as the temperature drops, made with synthetic insulation, a slim fit and a faux fur hood.

Adidas Xploric Parka

Buy: Xploric Parka $159
Buy it

Juventus Home Jersey

Adidas backs several of soccer’s top clubs, including Juventus, a team with one of the sport’s most eye-catching jerseys.

Adidas Juventus Home Jersey

Buy: Juventus Home Jersey $90
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted on How Kanye West’s Politics Have Affected the Brand

Adidas Boosts Guidance on Robust Nine-Month Performance

NBA Star Derrick Rose Scores 50 Points in These Adidas Sneakers — and You Can Buy Them Now

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad