7 Gifts You Can Buy Now for the Adidas Fanatic

If you’re trying to get a head start on holiday shopping and have an Adidas fan in your life, there are plenty of gifts you can buy for him today. Here are seven ideas from the brand including sneakers, hoodies and more.

Ultra Boost

There are few sneakers released in the past few years that have successfully paired performance and aesthetics like the Ultra Boost has. The sneaker features an energy-returning Boost midsole cushioning and a light and breathable Primeknit upper.

Continental 80

This lifestyle sneaker from Adidas Originals boasts a clean look that can easily be dressed up or down. And they’re available in several eye-catching colorways.

Harden Vol. 3

The latest signature sneaker for 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden is a performance look that features energy-returning Boost cushioning and a court-ready herringbone traction on its outsole.

Trefoil Hoodie

Adidas’ classic branding consumes the front of this must-have hooded sweatshirt, making it the ideal look for fans of the brand.

Essentials Three Stripe Crew Sweatshirt

This look boasts the Three Stripe branding along the sleeves and a small Adidas logo on the chest, giving it a look fit for the sporty apparel fan.

Xploric Parka

This jacket is sure to keep you warm as the temperature drops, made with synthetic insulation, a slim fit and a faux fur hood.

Juventus Home Jersey

Adidas backs several of soccer’s top clubs, including Juventus, a team with one of the sport’s most eye-catching jerseys.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted on How Kanye West’s Politics Have Affected the Brand

Adidas Boosts Guidance on Robust Nine-Month Performance

NBA Star Derrick Rose Scores 50 Points in These Adidas Sneakers — and You Can Buy Them Now