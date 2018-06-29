5 Asics Sneakers for Fourth of July You Can Buy Now

If you’re looking to pick up a new pair of red, white and blue sneakers to wear during your Fourth of July celebration, Asics has you covered. The athletic standout has several patriotic looks for sale online now that should keep you in the holiday spirit.
Asics Gel-Mai RB
The classic Gel-Mai silhouette is one of the many styles the brand has available ahead of your Independence Day festivities. The shoe from the 1990s is executed with a Kimono Fit tongue, Ortholite insole and FuzeGel cushioning in the heel.
Asics Gel-Kayano 25
The Gel-Kayano 25 is another style out now from Asics you can buy in red, white and blue. The performance running sneaker features FlyteFoam Propel and FlyteFoam Lyte cushioning technologies, which are paired with rear and forefoot Gel cushioning.
Asics Gel-Nimbus 20
Asics HyperGel-Kenzen
Asics Roadhawk FF
