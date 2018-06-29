Check Out the New FN!

5 Asics Sneakers for Fourth of July You Can Buy Now

By Peter Verry
Asics Gel-Mai RB
If you’re looking to pick up a new pair of red, white and blue sneakers to wear during your Fourth of July celebration, Asics has you covered. The athletic standout has several patriotic looks for sale online now that should keep you in the holiday spirit.

Asics Gel-Mai RB

The classic Gel-Mai silhouette is one of the many styles the brand has available ahead of your Independence Day festivities. The shoe from the 1990s is executed with a Kimono Fit tongue, Ortholite insole and FuzeGel cushioning in the heel.

Asics Gel-Kayano 25

The Gel-Kayano 25 is another style out now from Asics you can buy in red, white and blue. The performance running sneaker features FlyteFoam Propel and FlyteFoam Lyte cushioning technologies, which are paired with rear and forefoot Gel cushioning.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 20

Another performance runner available in patriotic hues is the Gel-Nimbus 20, a neutral style built with rear and forefoot Gel cushioning tech and a gradient jacquard-mesh FluidFit upper.
Asics HyperGel-Kenzen

Although the HyperGel-Kenzen has performance traits, such as HyperGel cushioning, its socklike fit and appearance make it ideal for the lifestyle sneaker fan. And you can but it now in red, white and blue.
Asics Roadhawk FF

The lone shoe on sale on the list is the Roadhawk, which is available in a colorway boasting a predominantly bold blue upper. The style is made with seamless construction and FlyteFoam technology.

