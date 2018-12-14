Foot Locker’s Massive Holiday Sale Is On — Shop These 7 Must-Have Sneakers

With the holidays just around the corner, many retailers are amping up their discounts to cater to last-minute shoppers. And now, Foot Locker is jumping on board, offering major savings on fan-favorite kicks from brands like Nike, Vans, Asics and more.

Today through Dec. 18, you can get 20 percent off plus free shipping on orders $99 and over (with some exclusions) at Footlocker.com. Simply use the code HOLIDAYS at checkout to take advantage of the deal.

Below, shop some of our favorite styles to nab ASAP before the sale ends.

Asics GEL-Nimbus 20

Offering lightweight cushioning and multidirectional mesh, the Asics Gel-Nimbus 20 is ideal for runners at every level. Originally $160, the style has been reduced to $120.

ASICS GEL-Nimbus 20 CREDIT: Footlocker

Nike Cortez

This iconic street style from the Swoosh features a herringbone outsole for traction and low-cut vamp designed to enhance comfort.

Nike Cortez CREDIT: Footlocker

Puma Thunder Electric

Make a statement in the Puma Thunder Electric, complete with a blown-out base, exaggerated tooling and vibrant color-blocking. Originally $120, this pair is now on sale for $100.

Puma Thunder Electric CREDIT: Footlocker

Adidas Ultra Boost

A best-selling Adidas model, this running shoe boasts a snug Primeknit upper that stretches with your foot — plus a full-length midsole for a plush yet responsive feel with every stride.

Adidas Ultra Boost CREDIT: Footlocker

Reebok Aztrek

One of Reebok’s best-known styles from the ’90s, the Aztrek made a comeback this year with its on-trend chunky sole and colorful detailing.

Reebok Aztrek CREDIT: Footlocker

Nike Air Huarache

Add a modern touch to any casual ensemble with this lifestyle sneaker, featuring a sleek heel clip for added stability.

Nike Air Huarache CREDIT: Footlocker

Vans Old Skool

The Old Skools aren’t technically on sale, but they’re eligible for the discount. Couple it with another pair of shoes to get 20 percent off your entire order.

Vans Old Skool CREDIT: Footlocker

