What to Buy From Foot Locker’s Huge Black Friday Sale

The biggest shopping holiday of the year is finally here, with massive savings on coveted footwear and athletic apparel from Foot Locker — that you can buy without leaving the comfort of your own home.

On top of items that are up to 40 percent off, the sports retailer is offering an extra 20 percent off orders of $99 or more on its website. All you have to do is use code FRIDAY20 at checkout.

The deals end Nov. 24, so there’s no time to waste. Below, shop our top sale picks from Nike, Adidas, Timberland and more, and head to Footlocker.com to see all hot deals before they’re gone.

Best Sneaker Deals for Men

Jordan Retro 1 High OG CREDIT: Foot Locker

Jordan Retro 1 High OG ($96 with code, was $160)

Adidas Ultra Boost ($120 with code, was $180)

Adidas NMD R1 Primeknit ($70, was $170)

New Balance 990 ($80, was $175)

ASICS® GEL-Nimbus 20 ($96, was $160)

Nike LeBron 15 Low ($92 with code, was $150)

Best Apparel Deals for Men

Adidas Originals Trefoil P/O Hoodie CREDIT: Foot Locker

Adidas Originals Trefoil P/O Hoodie ($53, was $70)

Jordan 23 Alpha Therma Pullover Hoodie ($38, was $50)

Jordan JSW Wings 1988 Anorak ($80 with code, was $120)

Nike Therma Pants ($40, was $55)

Nike Club Fleece Crew ($30, was $40)

Best Sneaker Deals for Women

Nike Class Cortez in White Metallic CREDIT: Foot Locker

Nike Class Cortez in White Metallic ($90, was $100; this style rarely every goes on sale)

Adidas Originals POD-S3.1 ($80 with code, was $120)

Jordan Retro 1 High Zipper Premium ($104 with code, was $150)

Timberland Nellie ($96 with code, was $130)

Reebok Classic Freestyle Hi ($60, was $80)

Best Apparel Deals for Women

Nike Pro Cool Tights CREDIT: Foot Locker

Nike Pro Cool Tights ($36, was $48)

Adidas Originals Adicolor Superstar Track Pants ($49, was $65)

Adidas Originals Adicolor Trefoil Hoodie ($53, was $70)

Fila Mariah Crop Sweater ($60, was $78)

Nike Windrunner Jacket ($85, was $100)

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

What to Buy From Nike’s Huge Black Friday Sale

The Best Black Friday Shoe Deals of 2018

Where to Score the Best Deals On Sneakers This Black Friday