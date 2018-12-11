Flight Club Is Selling Some of This Year’s Hottest Sneaker Releases Below Market Resell Prices

Sneaker fans looking to pick up some of this year’s most-hyped sneaker releases, listen up, because sneaker consignment retailer Flight Club is offering limited-time deals on Adidas Yeezys, Jordans and more during its one-week event, Flight Week.

Flight Club announced its week of savings on Twitter yesterday, kicking things off with three pairs of Adidas Yeezys: the Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in “Sesame” (at retail price), along with “Zebra” and “Semi Frozen Yellow” (both below market resell prices). The most notable deal among Kanye West’s Adidas line is the Yeezy Powerphase in black for below retail price.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Sesame”

The fan-favorite Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sesame” boasts a tonal beige Primeknit upper with a similar hue on the semitranslucent midsole and a gum outsole.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sesame.”

Adidas Powerphase

Up for grabs is the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase in black for $90, which is $30 less than its original $120 retail price.

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Core Black.” CREDIT: Adidas

Flight Week continues today with the latest deals surrounding the signature Air Jordan 9, Jordan 13 and Jordan 18, all available online at Flightclub.com.

