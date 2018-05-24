Check Out the New FN!

Finish Line Offers Up to 60 Percent Off for Memorial Day Weekend Sneaker Shopping

By Allie Fasanella
men's nike roshe two sneaker
Nike men's Roshe Two sneaker.
CREDIT: Finish Line

With Memorial Day coming up, some of our favorite retailers are giving big discounts this week through Monday, including Finish Line, which is offering up to 60 percent off certain styles for men, women and children.

The Indianapolis-based activewear company is selling select Nike shoes at a fraction of their original price. Below, Nike’s men’s Roshe Two sneakers are currently marked down to $37.48 from $89.99.

The style is known for its lightweight comfort and breathability and you can choose from 10 different colorways at Finishline.com. Pick from black to bright blue, metallic silver, fire engine red and more. Moreover, Justin Bieber has been seen rocking the Nike Roshe One on several occasions.

nike roche run

Buy: Nike Men's Roshe Two $37.48
Buy it

Additionally, kicks from top brands like Under Armour and Reebok are also on sale. Another men’s option includes these vibrant UA 24/7 mid casual shoes, which are now priced at under $30 from $100.

The silhouette is designed for any occasion and features a snug-fit ankle collar and an adjustable cord lacing system that creates the perfect fit.

MEN'S UNDER ARMOUR 24/7 MID CASUAL SHOES

Buy: Under Armour 24/7 Mid $29.98
Buy it

