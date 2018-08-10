Sign up for our newsletter today!

Fila’s Logo Is All Over These Must-Have Sneakers — and They Start at $60

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
The Fila F-13 from the Micro-Logo pack in red.
CREDIT: Fila

Fila’s logo is timeless. And it is printed all over each sneaker in this lineup.

In stores now is the Micro-Logo pack, boasting a pair of classic looks executed in a variety of colors from the brand. For this collection, Fila chose the Original Fitness and the F-13, which retail for $65 and $60, respectively.

Fila Original Fitness Micro-Logo

Buy: Fila Original Fitness Micro-Logo $60
Buy it

For the lineup, the label outfitted the Original Fitness with white, navy, black, red and creme, uppers and delivered the F-13 in black, red and white. Both silhouettes are designed with tonal uppers with all-over embossed logos, and feature a microfiber lining for comfort.

The Fila Original Fitness and F-13 from the Micro-Logo pack can be picked up today from Fila.com and at select retail partners of the brand. Check out the clean colorways of each silhouette in the collection that you can own now below.

Fila Original Fitness Micro-Logo
Fila Original Fitness in navy from the Micro-Logo pack.
CREDIT: Fila
Fila Original Fitness Micro-Logo
The black iteration of the Fila Original Fitness from the Micro-Logo pack.
CREDIT: Fila
Fila Original Fitness Micro-Logo
The Fila Original Fitness from the Micro-Logo pack in creme.
CREDIT: Fila
Fila Original Fitness Micro-Logo
Fila Original Fitness in red from the Micro-Logo pack.
CREDIT: Fila
Fila F-13 Micro-Logo
Fila F-13 from the Micro-Logo pack in black.
CREDIT: Fila
Fila F-13 Micro-Logo
The white Fila F-13 from the Micro-Logo pack.
CREDIT: Fila

Want more?

Is Baltimore the New Portland? Fila Doubles Footprint on Under Armour’s Home Turf

The Reason Behind Fila’s Decision to Make Its Runway Debut at Milan Fashion Week

Fila Signs Tennis Legend Björn Borg’s 15-Year-Old Son

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad