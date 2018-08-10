Fila’s Logo Is All Over These Must-Have Sneakers — and They Start at $60

Fila’s logo is timeless. And it is printed all over each sneaker in this lineup.

In stores now is the Micro-Logo pack, boasting a pair of classic looks executed in a variety of colors from the brand. For this collection, Fila chose the Original Fitness and the F-13, which retail for $65 and $60, respectively.

For the lineup, the label outfitted the Original Fitness with white, navy, black, red and creme, uppers and delivered the F-13 in black, red and white. Both silhouettes are designed with tonal uppers with all-over embossed logos, and feature a microfiber lining for comfort.

The Fila Original Fitness and F-13 from the Micro-Logo pack can be picked up today from Fila.com and at select retail partners of the brand. Check out the clean colorways of each silhouette in the collection that you can own now below.

Fila Original Fitness in navy from the Micro-Logo pack. CREDIT: Fila

The black iteration of the Fila Original Fitness from the Micro-Logo pack. CREDIT: Fila

The Fila Original Fitness from the Micro-Logo pack in creme. CREDIT: Fila

Fila Original Fitness in red from the Micro-Logo pack. CREDIT: Fila

Fila F-13 from the Micro-Logo pack in black. CREDIT: Fila

The white Fila F-13 from the Micro-Logo pack. CREDIT: Fila

