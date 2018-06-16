Father’s Day Gift Guide: Sneakers for Under 40 Dads

With Father’s Day approaching, now is the time to get your cool, young dad a great pair of sneakers as a gift. But what should you buy him? Here are five suggestions for kicks the under 40 father will love broken down by style, personality and functionality.

The Dad Shoe

For Father’s Day, there isn’t a more appropriate footwear-related gift than a dad shoe. And if you’re dad is trendy or cool, the OG model of the trend would make for a great present: New Balance 990v4.

Cool and Casual

The Vans Old Skool is a great look for the dad who likes to be comfortable and casual, but still has style and knows what’s in today.

Athletic Casual

If your dad is sporty but also likes to look cool, you should get him a modern athletic sneaker with lifestyle appeal. And few looks are more beloved than the Adidas Alphabounce Beyond.

The Runner

If you’re father likes to stay fit and running is his way of doing so, a great gift would be a new pair of performance running sneakers. Asics has an update to a beloved franchise out now, the Gel-Nimbus 20, that could make him happy.

The Gym Buff

Does dad like to hit the gym and get a good lift in? Then why not get him some training sneakers? Nike has a new cool looking pair that performs well in the gym out now, the Metcon Free Americana, your father is sure to enjoy.

