Fall Must Buys: Men’s Sneakers for Every Budget

Here at FN, we’re dedicated to showcasing the hottest footwear styles — whether that means scouring industry trade shows and catwalks to see what looks will be huge for the next season, meticulously keeping tabs on the latest celebrity trends or getting exclusive access to showrooms to find that ultracomfortable pair of shoes you’ll practically want to live in.

With fall underway, we’ve homed in on our expertise to bring you a range of curated lists featuring must-have styles for the season. As part of our third installment for 2018, we’re highlighting our favorite men’s sneakers across a range of price points.

From casual lifestyle kicks to performance-ready styles, all the items — which originally appeared in our March 19 print issue — have been selected by our senior editor of men’s and comfort, Barbara Schneider-Levy, and senior editor of athletic and outdoors, Peter Verry, as some of the most high-tech, durable and stylish kicks to hit the market this fall. Below, shop all FN’s top picks from brands like Converse, New Balance, Giuseppe Zanotti and more.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Camouflage

Available in both men and women’s sizes, this classic Converse style is updated with a hearty Cordura upper and seasonal camouflage print.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi camouflage. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Vans UltraRange Gore

Featuring stylish neoprene gore straps, a classic check print lining and UltraCush midsole to give you that “ah” feeling underfoot, these Vans slip-ons promise to be your everyday go-to.

Vans UltraRange Gore. CREDIT: Zappos

Guiseppe Zanotti Light Jump HT2

A sneaker-boot hybrid, the Light Jump HT2 from Giuseppe Zanotti features an articulated heel and metal plate across the upper for an effortlessly cool and futuristic look.

Guiseppe Zanotti Light Jump HT2. CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

Brooks Ricochet

This performance-ready style offers quick transitions and is equipped with a variety of features for ultimate comfort: plush DNA AMP cushioning, a flexible knit upper that moves with your foot and a hidden interior heel wrap to prevent irritation. Plus it’s finished with splashy orange accents perfect for ushering in the month of October.

Brooks Ricochet. CREDIT: Zappos

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz V2

Hop on the all-white sneaker trend with these New Balance kicks, complete with a breathable stretch knit upper and supportive midfoot saddle to hold your foot in place.

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz V2. CREDIT: Foot Locker

