Emily Ratajkowski Twerks in See-Through Birthday Jumpsuit and Nikes Made for Dancing

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her 27th birthday last night with her friends and husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in New York.

The model switched things up from high-end partying and held her bash at the cozy and extremely affordable Panna II Garden Indian restaurant. Her style somewhat followed her budget-friendly night as Ratajkowski went with a casual pair of Nike sneakers, which she paired alongside a semi-dolled up look featuring a see-through gold jumpsuit.

It’s the ultimate high-low experience as her shoes cost a mere $70. Regardless of price, these kicks are chic and timeless, allowing them to work with anything she wanted to wear. They’re also designed with two types of leather, making them extra durable, and as a birthday girl in the Big Apple, this is exactly what she needed to keep her night going.

Though Ratajkowski didn’t reveal where she and her group ended up after dinner was over, at least it’s safe to say the star had the best time. “Way too much fun,” she posted on Instagram. “Thank you all for the bday wishes!”

