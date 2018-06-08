Check Out the New FN!

Emily Ratajkowski Twerks in See-Through Birthday Jumpsuit and Nikes Made for Dancing

By Isis Briones
Isis Briones

Isis Briones

More Stories By Isis

View All
Emily Ratajkowski, nudist, stuart weitzman, sandals, feet, model, fashion week, paris, dress, black dress, mugler, vogue party
Emily Ratajkowski wears a black Mugler dress with minimalist black Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals at the Vogue Foundation dinner on July 5 in Paris.
CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her 27th birthday last night with her friends and husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in New York.

The model switched things up from high-end partying and held her bash at the cozy and extremely affordable Panna II Garden Indian restaurant. Her style somewhat followed her budget-friendly night as Ratajkowski went with a casual pair of Nike sneakers, which she paired alongside a semi-dolled up look featuring a see-through gold jumpsuit.

Way too much fun. Thank you all for the bday wishes!

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

It’s the ultimate high-low experience as her shoes cost a mere $70. Regardless of price, these kicks are chic and timeless, allowing them to work with anything she wanted to wear. They’re also designed with two types of leather, making them extra durable, and as a birthday girl in the Big Apple, this is exactly what she needed to keep her night going.

Эмили Ратаковски празднует свои 27 🎁🎉🎉🍾 #emrata #emilyratajkowski ✌🏼⭐️🔥 Ссылка в профиле. Link in bio gossipdidi.com ⭐️ ———— Кто хочет писать в онлайн-журнал новости о звездах, о звездных разводах, любви, о скандалах, о моде и прочее? Присоединяйтесь. Желающие быть в команде блогеров, которые интересуются западными , голливудскими знаменитостями на сайте Gossipdidi.com, пишите в direct. Жду вас. Сделаем команду! На русском и In English ⭐️www.gossipdidi.com #celebritystyle #hollywoodstar #celebritynews #fashionbombdaily #gossip #сплетни #звезды #spletnik #hollywoodstar #селебрити #новостишоубизнеса #fitmama #celebs #plasticsurgery #star #有名人 #ハリウッド #новостизвезд #шоубизнес #starlife #atfcelebs #magazines #magazine

A post shared by CelebGossip⭐️gossipdidi.com (@gossipdidicom) on

Though Ratajkowski didn’t reveal where she and her group ended up after dinner was over, at least it’s safe to say the star had the best time. “Way too much fun,” she posted on Instagram. “Thank you all for the bday wishes!”

Buy: Nike Classic Cortez $70
Buy it

Want more? 

Emily Ratajkowski Styles Nude Dresses With Gold Heels for Clubbing and Daywear in the Same Week

Emily Ratajkowski Bared Her Belly Button in this Nearly $9,000 Sequined Gown at the ‘I Feel Pretty’ L.A. Premiere

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad