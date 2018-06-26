Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in Leopard Print Bikini While Modeling Nike Dad Shoes

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated the first weekend of summer 2018 right with a fun beach day.
As one of the most popular models around, the star shared photos of herself killing it with fierce poses within the sand and by the boardwalk on Instagram. Naturally, this meant an incredible look came along with it. For her day out in the sun, Ratajkowski slipped on a tiny leopard-print bikini, but instead of rocking on a standard pair of slides, she went with white dad sneakers.
Her fresh kicks had orange and black detailing along the side — which resembled the Nike M2K Tekno Pure Platinum pair below. These one-of-a-kind shoes can be added to any wardrobe for $500, but the chunky dad sneaker proves how much support they provide, making them worth the splurge.
Want more?
Emily Ratajkowski Twerks in See-Through Birthday Jumpsuit and Nikes Made for Dancing
Emily Ratajkowski Bared Her Belly Button in this Nearly $9,000 Sequined Gown at the “I Feel Pretty” L.A. Premiere