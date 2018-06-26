Check Out the New FN!

Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in Leopard Print Bikini While Modeling Nike Dad Shoes

By Isis Briones
Isis Briones

Isis Briones

More Stories By Isis

View All
Emily Ratajkowski attends the ‘In Darkness’ film premiere in Los Angeles.
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution
View Gallery 56 Images

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated the first weekend of summer 2018 right with a fun beach day.

As one of the most popular models around, the star shared photos of herself killing it with fierce poses within the sand and by the boardwalk on Instagram. Naturally, this meant an incredible look came along with it. For her day out in the sun, Ratajkowski slipped on a tiny leopard-print bikini, but instead of rocking on a standard pair of slides, she went with white dad sneakers.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

All you want is Nikes

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Her fresh kicks had orange and black detailing along the side — which resembled the Nike M2K Tekno Pure Platinum pair below. These one-of-a-kind shoes can be added to any wardrobe for $500, but the chunky dad sneaker proves how much support they provide, making them worth the splurge.

Buy: Nike M2K Tekno Pure $500
Buy it
Go ahead and switch up those upcoming beach days by slipping on stylish Ratajkowski-approved sneaks. Just be careful and avoid getting any water or sand on them because it’s going to be difficult to bring the footwear back to its original condition.
See more of Emily Ratajkowsi’s style evolution.

Want more? 

Emily Ratajkowski Twerks in See-Through Birthday Jumpsuit and Nikes Made for Dancing

Emily Ratajkowski Bared Her Belly Button in this Nearly $9,000 Sequined Gown at the “I Feel Pretty” L.A. Premiere

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad