Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in Leopard Print Bikini While Modeling Nike Dad Shoes

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated the first weekend of summer 2018 right with a fun beach day.

As one of the most popular models around, the star shared photos of herself killing it with fierce poses within the sand and by the boardwalk on Instagram. Naturally, this meant an incredible look came along with it. For her day out in the sun, Ratajkowski slipped on a tiny leopard-print bikini, but instead of rocking on a standard pair of slides, she went with white dad sneakers.

Her fresh kicks had orange and black detailing along the side — which resembled the Nike M2K Tekno Pure Platinum pair below. These one-of-a-kind shoes can be added to any wardrobe for $500, but the chunky dad sneaker proves how much support they provide, making them worth the splurge.

Go ahead and switch up those upcoming beach days by slipping on stylish Ratajkowski-approved sneaks. Just be careful and avoid getting any water or sand on them because it’s going to be difficult to bring the footwear back to its original condition.

