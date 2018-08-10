Celebs Are Spending $500 on Dirty-Looking Sneakers — Get Bargain Styles Starting at $34

From “inside out” jeans to wearing pajamas in public, there’s been no shortage of quirky celebrity fashion trends that have popped up over the years. But it’s the latest craze — buying sneakers that are intentionally made to look dirty — that may just take the cake.

First seen on the 2018 Resort runways, the dingy style is resurfacing once again thanks to A-listers like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Mandy Moore. All three are huge fans of the brand Golden Goose, whose looks — which are recognizable by a large star logo — retail between a whopping $400 and $600 (slightly less expensive than the $740 Gucci Ryton distressed dad sneaker, but still nothing to scoff at).

Splash news CREDIT: SplashNews.com

If you consider yourself a fan of the aesthetic, but aren’t willing to spend triple digits to rock it, you’re in luck. From animal print sneakers to glittering platform kicks, we’ve rounded up some equally stylish options that will help you nail the trend without spending a fortune.

Who What Wear Baylee Sneakers

CREDIT: Target

While this pair from Target retails for a mere $35, they could easily pass as a designer find.

Vintage Havana Babe Distressed Leather Low-Top Sneakers

Add some edge to any outfit with this metallic style, complete with a slightly distressed platform.

Lyons Low-Top Sneaker

CREDIT: Nordstrom

These suede and shimmer kicks offer the simple silhouette of Taylor’s beloved Golden Goose Superstars, but are less than triple the price.

Softinos By Fly London Ica Sneaker

Complete with a noticeably scuffed base, this Softinos pair is a great pick if you’re eager to dive head (or foot) first into the trend.

P448 John Sneaker

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Get a jump on the animal print craze with these leather and calf hair sneakers — a close sister to the Golden Goose Mid Star.

P448 John Sneaker

CREDIT: Nordtsrom

While these glittering kicks are the most expensive on on our list, the countless compliments they’ll earn you make them well worth the splurge.

P448 Love C Sneaker

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Unexpected textures like matte and shimmering leather add eye-catching flair to these chic high-tops.