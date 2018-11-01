NBA Star Derrick Rose Scores 50 Points in These Adidas Sneakers — and You Can Buy Them Now

Derrick Rose has still got it — last night, the one-time NBA MVP proved he was still capable of putting on a show.

The Adidas-backed point guard dropped a career-high 50 points, leading his Minnesota Timberwolves to a 128-125 win over the Utah Jazz.

A visibly emotional Rose, who has battled injuries and off-court issues throughout his nine-year career, held back tears during a post-game press interview and was showered with water by his teammates upon walking into the locker room.

For his performance, Rose wore a black and white pair of his latest signature shoe, the Adidas D Rose 9.

Derrick Rose (R) in the Adidas D Rose 9. CREDIT: AP Photo/Jim Mone

The court-ready sneakers are equipped with the brand’s Bounce cushioning, which Adidas said is designed to provide enhanced comfort and flexibility. It also features what the Three Stripes describes as half socklike construction, which was added to provide a snug forefoot fit and lockdown.

The Adidas D Rose 9 is available in men’s sizing and retails for $140.

The next time Rose will lace his Adidas sneakers up is tomorrow when he looks to lead the Timberwolves to a win against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The game will take place at the Oracle Center in Oakland, Calif., with tip off scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

