Dennis Smith Jr.’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest Sneakers are In Stores Now

Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is one of basketball’s most electrifying young stars, and the next time you step on a court to hoop you could rock a pair of his new Under Armour sneakers.

The superstar rookie is now the athlete supporting the athletic brand’s latest performance basketball silhouette, the UA Heat Seeker, which is the style he wore on Saturday night during the the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The latest court-ready basketball shoe from Under Armour is available now via ua.com.

Dennis Smith Jr. in the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest wearing the Under Armour UA Heat Seeker. AP Images

The sneaker, according to the athletic giant, was designed to handle explosive movement on the court. To accomplish this, Under Armour executed the look with a knit upper with a bootie-like collar, paired with a tough heel counter.

The Under Armour UA Heat Seeker, worn by NBA rookie Dennis Smith Jr. Under Armour

The Under Armour UA Heat Seeker also features no-sew synthetic overlay for durability, perforations for breathability, a die-cut EVA insole for cushioning and support, a compression molded EVA midsole, exposed Micro G cushioning in the heel and an outsole boasting a herringbone traction pattern.

The Under Armour UA Heat Seeker is currently available in men’s sizing only, and retails for $115.





The 2018 NBA All-Star Game, which is taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be shown live on TNT tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

