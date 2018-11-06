Sign up for our newsletter today!

Custom Adidas Sneakers Are Now on Sale (But Not for Long)

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Adidas
CREDIT: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock

For sneaker fans who haven’t been feeling recent shoe releases but are in need of some fresh kicks, listen up, because Adidas may have the solution for you. For a limited time, the Three Stripes is allowing shoppers to create their own custom “Mi Adidas” sneakers for 25 percent off when you use the code “CUSTOM25” at checkout. Here are five of the most trendy styles you can buy right now. 

Adidas Mi Ultra Boost 4.0

From the Primeknit uppers down to the outsole, the popular Ultra Boost runner can be personalized in any way you want.

Adidas Ultra Boost
Adidas Ultra Boost “Multicolor.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Mi Ultra Boost 4.0 $150
Buy it

Adidas Mi Stan Smith

Stand out from the sea of Stan Smiths with a customized pair.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Recon
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Recon
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Mi Stan Smith $83
Buy it

Adidas Mi Superstar

Add your own twist to the highly recognizable Superstar shell-toe style with special leather materials or iridescent accents.

Adidas Superstar 80 G61070
The Lateral side of the Adidas Superstar 80.
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Mi Superstar $83
Buy it

Adidas Mi I-5923

Inspired by the brand’s archival runner of the 1970s, the simple design of the I-5923 allows for everyday wear.

Adidas Iniki Runner
The Adidas Iniki Runner “Energy/Clear Onix/Gum.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Mi I-5923 $113
Buy it

Adidas Mi Gazelle

Give this vintage Adidas Mi Gazelle a modern twist with a variety of custom options.

Adidas Gazelle
Adidas Gazelle
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Mi Gazelle $75
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Adidas’ Epic Sale Ends Tomorrow — Here Are the 5 Sneakers to Buy Before They Sell Out

The 9 Best American-Made Sneakers for Men

The 10 Best Basketball Sneakers Out Now

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad