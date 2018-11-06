Custom Adidas Sneakers Are Now on Sale (But Not for Long)

For sneaker fans who haven’t been feeling recent shoe releases but are in need of some fresh kicks, listen up, because Adidas may have the solution for you. For a limited time, the Three Stripes is allowing shoppers to create their own custom “Mi Adidas” sneakers for 25 percent off when you use the code “CUSTOM25” at checkout. Here are five of the most trendy styles you can buy right now.

Adidas Mi Ultra Boost 4.0

From the Primeknit uppers down to the outsole, the popular Ultra Boost runner can be personalized in any way you want.

Adidas Ultra Boost “Multicolor.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Mi Stan Smith

Stand out from the sea of Stan Smiths with a customized pair.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Recon CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Mi Superstar

Add your own twist to the highly recognizable Superstar shell-toe style with special leather materials or iridescent accents.

The Lateral side of the Adidas Superstar 80. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Mi I-5923

Inspired by the brand’s archival runner of the 1970s, the simple design of the I-5923 allows for everyday wear.

The Adidas Iniki Runner “Energy/Clear Onix/Gum.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Mi Gazelle

Give this vintage Adidas Mi Gazelle a modern twist with a variety of custom options.

Adidas Gazelle CREDIT: Adidas

