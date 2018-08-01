5 CrossFit-Ready Shoes You Can Buy Now With the 2018 CrossFit Games Here

CrossFit is an excellent workout for those looking to get into peak physical condition and a tough sport for the most competitive of athletes. With the 2018 CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin upon us, FN takes a look at the top sneakers on the market today built to withstand CrossFit’s grueling demands.

Here are five sneakers you can own now that are CrossFit-ready.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Flexweave

The latest shoe from Reebok’s acclaimed CrossFit-specific footwear franchise boasts Flexweave material on the upper, a new heel bootie construction and forefoot flex grooves for flexibility.

Nike Metcon 4 X

The next shoe in the Metcon line for Nike features haptic print on the upper for durability and stability, Flywire for a secure fit, sticky rubber in the forefoot for traction and a drop-in midsole.

Inov-8 F-Lite 195 V2

This look from the brand is executed with a durable and breathable one-piece mesh upper, a lightly padded tongue and collar, and a Rope-Tec 360 rubber outsole for grip during rope climbs.

Asics Conviction X 2

Asics’ new Conviction X style features Lace Garage tech to keep the laces tucked in and unexposed, perforated insoles for breathability and seamless construction.

New Balance Minimus 40 Trainer

The style from the Boston-based brand boasts no-sew overlays, a Vibram outsole, a breathable synthetic and mesh upper, and a molded external counter.

