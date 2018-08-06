Mat Fraser Gets a Gold Nike Metcon Shoe for His Third Straight CrossFit Games Win

Nike-backed athlete Mat Fraser captured his third-straight CrossFit Games title over the weekend, and to celebrate, the Swoosh gave the Fittest Man on Earth a gold iteration of its shoe built for the sport.

After his win in Madison, Wisconsin, Fraser posed on his personal Instagram account with the Nike Metcon 4, executed in black and gold. The two colors take up equal space on the upper, and the midsole and outsole is black with gold speckles. The look also boasts a metallic gold handstand heel slip.

The black and gold Nike Metcon 4 for Mat Fraser. CREDIT: Nike

A closeup of the heel of the black and gold Nike Metcon 4 for Mat Fraser. CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the black and gold Nike Metcon 4. CREDIT: Nike

A closeup of Mat Fraser's Nike Metcon 4. CREDIT: Nike

However, while fans of Fraser and CrossFit will undoubtedly want to buy a pair of this iteration, they won’t be able to do so. Nike confirmed this specific sneaker was gifted to Fraser and will not be for sale.

But other colorways of the Nike Metcon 4 for men and women are available now via Nike.com for $130. The shoe features Flywire cables for lightweight support, a soft tongue for cushioning between the laces and forefoot, mesh on the heel and ankle for breathability and textured rubber at the midfoot for rope exercise durability.

