8 of the Buzziest Sneakers of 2018 That You Can Still Purchase

By Peter Verry
Puma Clyde Court "Peace on Earth"
CREDIT: Puma

While most of the biggest sneaker releases of 2018 from Nike, Adidas, Puma and others sold out within minutes, you can still buy several of the other styles that hit big this year.

Below, shop eight of the coolest sneaker releases of 2018.

Nike Air Max 270

The lifestyle-focused silhouette boasts exaggerated Max Air cushioning unit in the heel and a knit upper with no sew overlays.

CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Air Max 270 $150
Reebok Classics x Pyer Moss DMX Daytona Experiment 2

Pyer Moss founder and creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond delivered FN’s Collaboration of the Year with Reebok Classics, which can be picked up today in multiple colorways for $200.

CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok Classics x Pyer Moss DMX Daytona Experiment 2 $200
Adidas Originals Yung-1

This shoe boasts a nostalgic ’90s vibe, ideal for the sneaker fanatic obsessed with retro-inspired silhouettes.

CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Originals Yung-1 $120
Puma Clyde Court

Puma returned to the basketball category this year with the Clyde Court, a performance sneaker with casual appeal.

CREDIT: Puma
Buy: Puma Clyde Court $120
Under Armour Project Rock 1

The first signature shoe for workout-obsessed celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is built to perform in the gym, built with a breathable and snug-fitting knit upper and high-rebound Micro G cushioning.

CREDIT: Under Armour
Buy: Under Armour Project Rock 1 $120
Nike React Element 55

While the React Element 87 was a favorite among sneakerheads, it was difficult to get. But Nike delivered a similar iteration of the shoe, the React Element 55, replacing the translucent upper with a textile and synthetic one.

CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike React Element 55 $130
Reebok Aztrek

Another retro look, the Reebok Aztrek boasts the acclaimed Hexalite cushioning technology from the ’90s and a synthetic suede and textile upper.

CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok Aztrek $80
Adidas Ultra Boost

While not new, Adidas brought back several fan-favorite Ultra Boosts during December’s “Boost Week.” One style was the ultra-popular “Lady Liberty” Ultra Boost 2.0, inspired by New York.

CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Ultra Boost 2.0 Lady Liberty $180
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

