8 of the Buzziest Sneakers of 2018 That You Can Still Purchase

While most of the biggest sneaker releases of 2018 from Nike, Adidas, Puma and others sold out within minutes, you can still buy several of the other styles that hit big this year.

Below, shop eight of the coolest sneaker releases of 2018.

Nike Air Max 270

The lifestyle-focused silhouette boasts exaggerated Max Air cushioning unit in the heel and a knit upper with no sew overlays.

Nike Air Max 270 CREDIT: Nike

Reebok Classics x Pyer Moss DMX Daytona Experiment 2

Pyer Moss founder and creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond delivered FN’s Collaboration of the Year with Reebok Classics, which can be picked up today in multiple colorways for $200.

Reebok Classics x Pyer Moss DMX Daytona Experiment 2 CREDIT: Reebok

Adidas Originals Yung-1

This shoe boasts a nostalgic ’90s vibe, ideal for the sneaker fanatic obsessed with retro-inspired silhouettes.

Adidas Originals Yung-1 CREDIT: Adidas

Puma Clyde Court

Puma returned to the basketball category this year with the Clyde Court, a performance sneaker with casual appeal.

Puma Clyde Court CREDIT: Puma

Under Armour Project Rock 1

The first signature shoe for workout-obsessed celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is built to perform in the gym, built with a breathable and snug-fitting knit upper and high-rebound Micro G cushioning.

Under Armour Project Rock 1 CREDIT: Under Armour

Nike React Element 55

While the React Element 87 was a favorite among sneakerheads, it was difficult to get. But Nike delivered a similar iteration of the shoe, the React Element 55, replacing the translucent upper with a textile and synthetic one.

Nike React Element 55 CREDIT: Nike

Reebok Aztrek

Another retro look, the Reebok Aztrek boasts the acclaimed Hexalite cushioning technology from the ’90s and a synthetic suede and textile upper.

Reebok Aztrek CREDIT: Reebok

Adidas Ultra Boost

While not new, Adidas brought back several fan-favorite Ultra Boosts during December’s “Boost Week.” One style was the ultra-popular “Lady Liberty” Ultra Boost 2.0, inspired by New York.

Adidas Ultra Boost 2.0 “Lady Liberty” CREDIT: Adidas

