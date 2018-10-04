J.W. Anderson’s Upcoming Converse ‘Felt’ Collection Releases Next Week

From bright, furry details to vintage ballet-inspired sneakers, J.W. Anderson has always pushed the boundaries when it came to his Converse collaborations, which usually resulted in unique takes for the brand’s iconic models. Continuing that approach, the designer will again reimagine one of Converse’s most iconic silhouettes.

Just in time for the fall season, the “Felt” Chuck 70 collection will incorporate the premium felt material on the entirety of the kicks. The felt construction continues on the interior before it is separated by the co-branded leather insole. A selection of colorways releasing for the deconstructed silhouette include the autumnal fluorescent orange to a khaki green color scheme, a tonal khaki green color blocking, along with a mismatched neon pink/green/blue makeup.

J.W. Anderson x Converse Chuck 70 in the green/orange colorway. CREDIT: Nike News

J.W. Anderson x Converse Chuck 70 in the pink/blue/green colorway.

J.W. Anderson x Converse Chuck 70’s co-branded insole. CREDIT: Nike News

Also dropping is the “Quiet Shade” tonal gray iteration set to release exclusively at J-w-anderson.com and at J.W. Anderson Workshop locations in London.

J.W. Anderson x Converse Chuck 70 in the “Quiet Shade” colorway. CREDIT: Nike News

The Converse x J.W. Anderson “Felt” collection will be available globally on Oct. 11 at Converse.com, J-w-anderson.com, and select Converse retailers. Retail pricing has yet to be announced by the collaborators.

Last month, Anderson also previewed his upcoming spring ’19 ready-to-wear collection at his London Fashion Week runway show featuring the Chuck Taylor high-tops utilizing the chunky creeper tooling of the newly introduced Run Star Y2K silhouette.

