There Are 3 Ways to Buy the ‘Purple Lobster’ Concepts x Nike SB Dunk

Concepts will deliver its anticipated “Purple Lobster” Nike SB Dunk Low this week, and there are three ways you can get it.

The sneaker will drop at the boutique retailer’s Cambridge, Mass., and New York City doors tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET, and online via Cncpts.com starting at 11 a.m. ET. The sneakers come with a $130 price tag.

However, if you miss out on the Concepts-exclusive launch, select Nike retailers will stock the shoe on Saturday with the same retail price.

Finally, the Swoosh will stock the shoe on its SNKRS app on Dec. 17.

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Purple Lobster” is executed predominantly in different shades of the hue. The look boasts a purple upper with a darker tone on its Swoosh branding, which sits atop a dark purple midsole and a lighter shade on the outsole. Also coming with the shoe are three different shoelace options and two sets of lobster claw rubber bands.

“I’ve probably researched lobsters more than Jacques Cousteau himself,” Concepts creative director Deon Point said in a statement. “There’s versions in color variations, depending on the depth of how far a lobster can go below sea level. And, theoretically, there are lobsters in colors that haven’t been found yet.”

The “Purple Lobster” is an homage to the two prior iterations of the shoe from Concepts, “Red Lobster” and “Blue Lobster,” which are both sneakerhead favorites.

